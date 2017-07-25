Beauty

Kalki Koechlin Shares A Page From Her Beauty Diary

The maverick actor known for her free-spirited performances can’t wait to paint her lips gold!

Morning Fix

The first thing that I do is apply a generous amount of day cream.

Night Companion

Cold-pressed organic coconut oil.

Red-Carpet Secret

My favourite look includes bold lips, smooth skin and ‘barely there’ make-up. Hence, eyeliner, volume building mascara, neutral eyeshadow and a matt lip colour are my glamour staples.

Being Beautiful

Is being in a good mood.

Spring Experiment

I can’t wait to paint my lips gold!

Fond Memories

One product that evokes nostalgia is definitely a razor. I have been shaving since I was a teenager. It all started when I was in a boarding school where I was living with a bunch of girls. I have grown up using a razor since it is hassle-free, unlike waxing and creams, and gives me smooth skin, no matter where I am.

Dresser Must-haves

Nina Ricci L’Air Du Temps, MAC make-up and Ruby’s Herbal Hair Oil.

Precious Buy

Argan oil from Morocco.

Make-up Obsession

Mascara, a girl can never wear enough of it!

Mum’s Advice

My mother would apply Vaseline on my cheeks, a practice I still follow.

DIY Remedy

Fresh aloe vera, straight from the plant, for the face.

Teenage Faux Pas

Maroon lipstick with smoky eyes. I went through a goth phase when I was 15.

First Scent

The first fragrance I used was Cacharel’s Anais Anais, a feminine bouquet of floral notes.

Shopper’s Paradise

Dubai, because the entire country is a shopping mall! I love shopping in the south of India, especially Kerala, for natural Ayurvedic products.

Travel Essentials

Anti-chlorine shampoo, argan oil, body butter, sunscreen, day and night creams, moisturiser, facial wipes, eye pencil, my Gillette Venus razor and lip balm.