Beauty
July 25, 2017

Kalki Koechlin Shares A Page From Her Beauty Diary

Text by Aparrna Gupta

The maverick actor known for her free-spirited performances can’t wait to paint her lips gold!

Morning Fix
The first thing that I do is apply a generous amount of day cream.

Night Companion
Cold-pressed organic coconut oil.

Red-Carpet Secret
My favourite look includes bold lips, smooth skin and ‘barely there’ make-up. Hence, eyeliner, volume building mascara, neutral eyeshadow and a matt lip colour are my glamour staples.

Being Beautiful
Is being in a good mood.

Spring Experiment
I can’t wait to paint my lips gold!

Fond Memories
One product that evokes nostalgia is definitely a razor. I have been shaving since I was a teenager. It all started when I was in a boarding school where I was living with a bunch of girls. I have grown up using a razor since it is hassle-free, unlike waxing and creams, and gives me smooth skin, no matter where I am.

Dresser Must-haves
Nina Ricci L’Air Du Temps, MAC make-up and Ruby’s Herbal Hair Oil.

Precious Buy
Argan oil from Morocco.

Make-up Obsession
Mascara, a girl can never wear enough of it!

Mum’s Advice
My mother would apply Vaseline on my cheeks, a practice I still follow.

DIY Remedy  
Fresh aloe vera, straight from the plant, for the face.

Teenage Faux Pas
Maroon lipstick with smoky eyes. I went through a goth phase when I was 15.

First Scent
The first fragrance I used was Cacharel’s Anais Anais, a feminine bouquet of floral notes.

Shopper’s Paradise
Dubai, because the entire country is a shopping mall! I love shopping in the south of India, especially Kerala, for natural Ayurvedic products.

Travel Essentials
Anti-chlorine shampoo, argan oil, body butter, sunscreen, day and night creams, moisturiser, facial wipes, eye pencil, my Gillette Venus razor and lip balm.

