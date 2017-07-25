Kalki Koechlin Shares A Page From Her Beauty Diary
Morning Fix
The first thing that I do is apply a generous amount of day cream.
Night Companion
Cold-pressed organic coconut oil.
Red-Carpet Secret
My favourite look includes bold lips, smooth skin and ‘barely there’ make-up. Hence, eyeliner, volume building mascara, neutral eyeshadow and a matt lip colour are my glamour staples.
Being Beautiful
Is being in a good mood.
Spring Experiment
I can’t wait to paint my lips gold!
Fond Memories
One product that evokes nostalgia is definitely a razor. I have been shaving since I was a teenager. It all started when I was in a boarding school where I was living with a bunch of girls. I have grown up using a razor since it is hassle-free, unlike waxing and creams, and gives me smooth skin, no matter where I am.
Dresser Must-haves
Nina Ricci L’Air Du Temps, MAC make-up and Ruby’s Herbal Hair Oil.
Precious Buy
Argan oil from Morocco.
Make-up Obsession
Mascara, a girl can never wear enough of it!
Mum’s Advice
My mother would apply Vaseline on my cheeks, a practice I still follow.
DIY Remedy
Fresh aloe vera, straight from the plant, for the face.
Teenage Faux Pas
Maroon lipstick with smoky eyes. I went through a goth phase when I was 15.
First Scent
The first fragrance I used was Cacharel’s Anais Anais, a feminine bouquet of floral notes.
Shopper’s Paradise
Dubai, because the entire country is a shopping mall! I love shopping in the south of India, especially Kerala, for natural Ayurvedic products.
Travel Essentials
Anti-chlorine shampoo, argan oil, body butter, sunscreen, day and night creams, moisturiser, facial wipes, eye pencil, my Gillette Venus razor and lip balm.
