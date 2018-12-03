Fashion

Kalki Koechlin Ditches The Saree For A Suit At DeepVeer’s Wedding Reception

Will you wear a pantsuit to a wedding reception? Take a cue from Kalki Koechlin on how to take the boardroom staple beyond its nine-to-five routine

Over the weekend our Instagram feed was overflowing with updates from two of the biggest Bollywood weddings of the year. While we are still awaiting images from the Nickyanka wedding spectacle in Jodhpur, red carpet images from Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh’s reception in Mumbai captivated our feeds on Saturday. The B-town celebs came out in full regalia to dance and celebrate with the couple, however, there was one outfit that stood out in the sea of opulent lehengas and shimmering gowns. Kalki Koechlin ditched traditional ensembles and chose a monochrome Nikhil Thampi pantsuit for the occasion. She paired the unconventional short-sleeved jacket with wide-legged trousers and pulled her look together with a slim black belt at the waist. It’s tricky to pull a pantsuit beyond the workplace and make it fun and effortless. But Koechlin’s choice of minimal rings and danglers from Gehna Jewellers and layering it over a sheer bodysuit added after-dark glamour to this classic look. What do you think? Will you don pants to your friend’s wedding?