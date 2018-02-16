  • February 2018
  • Volume 27
  • '18 Issue 02
February 16, 2018

It’s A Dog’s Year!

Text by Sanya Podar

Dog lovers can celebrate as the Chinese New Year today marks 2018 as the Year of the Dog, and we have rounded up some special treats that show our love for our canine companions

GUCCI

Gucci’s dog motifs for the collection of 63 items were inspired by an illustration of Bosco and Orso, Alessandro Michele’s two Boston terriers. The collection features bright knitted sweaters, denim shorts, bomber jackets, scarves, trainers and jewellery, all of which display the dog ‘faces’.

FENDI

Fendi’s exclusive capsule collection to celebrate the Year of the Dog features modern and iconic Fendi bags and accessories peppered in the colour red, special for the Chinese this time of the year, symbolising good fortune and joy for the occasion. The limited-edition bag bug charm is specially curated for the collection in a mix of red, purple and pink fur to remind you of your four-legged furry friend.

LOUIS VUITTON

Louis Vuitton celebrates the New Year with new tricks! Spreading good fortune with complementary dog-shaped hot stamping in stores, Louis Vuitton has made the Year of the Dog more special by introducing pooch-inspired products for gifting. Take home Oscar, the little leather doggy in the window or the Pochette Felicie to celebrate the Year of the Dog.

