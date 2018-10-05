Fashion

#InRealLife

As the internet introduces new systems of intimacy, we shift the lens onto private moments that turn into public displays

Technology has penetrated 21st century existence in an all consuming way. A variety of gadgets invented for more practical needs are now gateways to people’s innermost thoughts and desires. Screens became confidants, and users gaze at their altered reflections on the internet as it continues to introduce new systems of intimacy.We shift the lens onto the private moments that turn into public displays; bodies draped in dark velvet, sheer organza, and glimmering sequins assume whichever form they want the rest of us to see. This is life as we know it – for now.