  • September 2018
  • Volume 27
  • '18 Issue 09
Verve Magazine Verve Magazine
The Spirit of Today's Woman
India's premier luxury lifestyle women's magazine

Fashion
October 05, 2018

#InRealLife

Realisation and Styling by Nikhil D. Fashion Assistants: Yvonne Monteiro and Pinanki Shah. Hair and Make-Up by Mitesh Rajani at Sparkle Talent Management. Models: Gayatri Hariharan at Inega Model Management; Anugraha Natrajan, Jeanette D’souza, Both at Feat.Artists; Smita Lasrado. Production Assistant: Dipika Champaneri

As the internet introduces new systems of intimacy, we shift the lens onto private moments that turn into public displays

Technology has penetrated 21st century existence in an all consuming way. A variety of gadgets invented for more practical needs are now gateways to people’s innermost thoughts and desires. Screens became confidants, and users gaze at their altered reflections on the internet as it continues to introduce new systems of intimacy.We shift the lens onto the private moments that turn into public displays; bodies draped in dark velvet, sheer organza, and glimmering sequins assume whichever form they want the rest of us to see. This is life as we know it – for now.

