Fashion
#InRealLife
Realisation and Styling by Nikhil D. Fashion Assistants: Yvonne Monteiro and Pinanki Shah. Hair and Make-Up by Mitesh Rajani at Sparkle Talent Management. Models: Gayatri Hariharan at Inega Model Management; Anugraha Natrajan, Jeanette D’souza, Both at Feat.Artists; Smita Lasrado. Production Assistant: Dipika Champaneri
Technology has penetrated 21st century existence in an all consuming way. A variety of gadgets invented for more practical needs are now gateways to people’s innermost thoughts and desires. Screens became confidants, and users gaze at their altered reflections on the internet as it continues to introduce new systems of intimacy.We shift the lens onto the private moments that turn into public displays; bodies draped in dark velvet, sheer organza, and glimmering sequins assume whichever form they want the rest of us to see. This is life as we know it – for now.
Woollen pullover, pants, Diorquake pouch, all from Dior.
Sequinned silk charmeuse jacket, from Verandah; embroidered slip dress, from Deme by Gabriella; baggy patchwork denim pants, from Doodlage.
Bodysuit, from Deme by Gabriella; pleated skirt, from Bodice; socks, from Péro.
Pyjama shirt, from The Summer House; corduroy miniskirt, from H&M; Peekaboo handbag, from Fendi; sunglasses, from Vogue Eyewear, at Luxottica; Omen Eye pendant necklace, from Azga.
Ribbed sweater, straight-fit skirt, both from Hermès; sunglasses, from Versace, at Luxottica; sneakers, from Nike; socks, stylist’s own.
Hand-embroidered silk fringed dress, by Amit Aggarwal; windbreaker, from Forever 21; sneakers, from Nike.
Velvet trousers, from Fendi; bra, model’s own.
Wrap jacket, from Rara Avis by Sonal Verma; holographic hoodie, from Only; bikini top, bottoms, both from The Summer House; organza skirt, from Péro; sneakers, from Nike; socks, stylist’s own.
Embroidered knit pullover, from Péro; sequinned gown, by Namrata Joshipura; sunglasses, from Versace, at Luxottica.
Draped silk-satin dress, from Gucci.
Leather bomber jacket, oversize T-shirt with Paramount logo, button-down shirt, suede skirt, Flashtrek sneakers, all from Gucci.