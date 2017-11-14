Fashion
How To Make A Head-Turning Statement In Arresting Jewels This Season
Photographed by Porus Vimadalal. Styling by Prayag Menon. Fashion Assistant: Amie Banerjee. Make-Up and Nails by Sonam Chandna. Hair by Neetu Singh. Model Courtesy: Pritika Swarup, Anima Creative Management. Photographer’s Assistants: Neha Chandrakant, Kushal Gandhi
Prism fringe gown, by Namrata Joshipura, New Delhi. Earrings crafted in 18-kt gold and set with tanzanites and diamonds, from Anmol Jewellers, Mumbai.
Dress with upcycled Benarasi borders, from AM.IT by Amit Aggarwal, New Delhi. Necklace crafted in 18-kt rose gold and white gold set with diamonds, from Anmol Jewellers, Mumbai.
Velvet dress, by Rahul Mishra, New Delhi. Serpent biker jacket, by Dhruv Kapoor, Gurugram. Necklace crafted in 18-kt gold and diamonds, from Minawala; ring with gold and jaali detailing, from Zoya. Both in Mumbai.
Earrings crafted with diamonds and citrine gemstones in 18-kt gold, from Jet Gems, Mumbai. Cropped floral jacket, from 431-88 by Shweta Kapur, at www.431-88.com
Ruffle top, by Rahul Mishra, New Delhi. Black pleated hem pants, from Miuniku; Jasmine hoop earrings, Grand Embrace bangle and ring in white gold, Grand Embrace bangle in rose gold, Classic Embrace ring in pink gold, all by Nirav Modi. Both in Mumbai.
Short-sleeve midi dress, from Salvatore Ferragamo, New Delhi. Earrings set with rubies and diamonds crafted in 18-kt gold, ring studded with diamonds crafted in 18-kt gold, both from Mahesh Notandass Fine Jewellery, Mumbai.
Trousers, from Lola by Suman B, Goa. Wave print silk top, from Miuniku; earrings crafted in 18-kt white gold and diamonds, ring crafted in 18-kt white gold and diamonds, both from Minawala. Both in Mumbai.
Sheer dress, by Tarun Tahiliani; neoclassic white-gold earrings studded with diamonds in 18-kt, from Varuna D Jani Fine Jewellery; ring crafted in 18-kt gold set with diamonds, from Anmol Jewellers. All in Mumbai.
Wool coat, from Miuniku; diamond earrings crafted in 18-kt gold, three-line diamond necklace crafted in 18-kt gold, both from Mahesh Notandass Fine Jewellery; diamond necklace in 18-kt gold, from Zoya; multi-tier diamond ring in 18-kt gold, from Dwarkadas Chandumal Jewellers. All in Mumbai