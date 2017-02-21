Fashion

Here’s Why Platinum Jewellery Should Be Part of Your Bridal Trousseau

We’ve curated the most heart-stopping pieces for your big day

Weddings are all about significant milestones — like the dream proposal on bended-knee or the meeting of families. No matter how big or small these joys maybe, we feel that one of the best ways to encase memories are with meaningful and precious jewellery pieces.

One may sway towards the fierce popularity of gold coupled with shimmering gemstones, but when it comes to finding a piece of metal that will be a true marker of a moment that’s precious and closest to your heart, yet adding style and attitude to the look of a modern bride, we’d choose platinum.

30 times rarer than gold, and a promise to last a lifetime, platinum is the most precious metal on earth. Being naturally white, platinum jewellery looks just the same for ages. And most international jewellery brands like Cartier prefer platinum over gold to set diamonds. For her wedding, Kate Middleton borrowed the Queen’s famous Cartier Halo tiara — with diamonds set in platinum.

Facts aside, it is the beauty and craftsmanship of any piece of jewellery that make it a versatile option regardless of the style or phase one may be going through. Platinum Evara, with their expertise in platinum and excellence in design, has crafted for the discerning bride and her trousseau, an ultimate celebration of love. Evara, which is derived from the Sanskrit word Vara, meaning blessing, keeps love and emotion at the heart of their jewellery – in the form of a platinum bond which is unique to every piece of Evara. From floral motifs that dominate their designs, to rope textured bracelets and dainty diamonds that dot the necklaces, the collection moves towards the season’s big trend of minimalist pieces. Look closer, and you’ll find geometric shapes, clean lines and sleek designs that are completely untraditional in the best possible way.

However, the true test of jewellery is in its ability to complement a bride’s wardrobe – be it pastels, bold hues or the ensembles in various shades of blue. Or, whether it is worn at the sangeet or a cocktail party. Platinum Evara’s classic designs beautifully outlive the whims of fashion, neither overpowering the look nor holding back on its glamour.

And hence, these everlasting and elegant pieces in platinum give trousseau jewellery a whole new meaning, ensuring that every chosen piece — just like the blessings of love and support — endure and stay forever.

Verve shows you how to pair these versatile pieces from Platinum Evara with spring/summer’s fashionable looks:

THE MEHENDI

Forgo the typically colourful look for your mehendi, and go for a softer pastel tone. This exquisitely seamless design with a string of twisted leaves will perfectly complement the delicate florals of your lehenga, and its matte finish and minimalist look will add a refreshing touch.

THE RECEPTION

For the reception, the most convenient option favoured by contemporary brides is a cocktail gown. This Platinum Evara set, with its multi-strand design and unique setting, is ideal as it works best with subtle hues and will add the required dose of festive glamour to the ensemble.

THE POST-WEDDING DINNER

The best part of platinum jewellery is its versatility in daily life. For that first special dinner post your wedding, pair your sari with this elegant necklace from Platinum Evara for a timelessly beautiful look.

Verve picks for the modern bride: