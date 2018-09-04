  • July-August 2018
September 04, 2018

Have You Heard Of Postmodern Make-up?

Photographed by Sushant Chhabria. Conceptualisation And Styling by Ekta Rajani. Hair And Make-up by Kritika Gill. Hair And Make-up Assistant: Chriselle Baptista. Fashion Assistant: Ojas Kolvankar. Model: Varsha Chaudhari at Anima Creative Management

The postmodern aesthetic embraces the best of the past and present. We take inspiration from four modern masters whose graphic styles lend themselves perfectly to nu-age make-up — which reveals its wearer’s singular personality, served up with a large dollop of fun

Iconic industrial designer Karim Rashid’s penchant for OTT neon and pink inspires the bold patchy blush and these glossy, overdrawn lips in an almost vinyl finish.

You’ve seen several fashion collections emblazoned with American artist and social activist Keith Haring’s cartoon-like figures. His line drawings transform the model’s face in one fell swoop.

Japanese artist and writer Yayoi Kusama’s love for repetitive and colourful dots is legendary. Using the face as a canvas, polka dots are sprinkled in a gradient fashion to impart a playful, larger-than-life vibe.

This Jeff Koons-inspired look plays with unusual shapes to create an aesthetic that is graphic but not in the form of sharp, defined lines. Instead, think fluid, freehand splotches with a bolt of vivid colour that bring to mind the artist’s vibrant, metallic structures.

