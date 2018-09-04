Have You Heard Of Postmodern Make-up?
Iconic industrial designer Karim Rashid’s penchant for OTT neon and pink inspires the bold patchy blush and these glossy, overdrawn lips in an almost vinyl finish.
You’ve seen several fashion collections emblazoned with American artist and social activist Keith Haring’s cartoon-like figures. His line drawings transform the model’s face in one fell swoop.
Japanese artist and writer Yayoi Kusama’s love for repetitive and colourful dots is legendary. Using the face as a canvas, polka dots are sprinkled in a gradient fashion to impart a playful, larger-than-life vibe.
This Jeff Koons-inspired look plays with unusual shapes to create an aesthetic that is graphic but not in the form of sharp, defined lines. Instead, think fluid, freehand splotches with a bolt of vivid colour that bring to mind the artist’s vibrant, metallic structures.
Related posts from Verve:
us on Facebook to stay updated with the latest trends