Beauty

Have You Heard Of Postmodern Make-up?

The postmodern aesthetic embraces the best of the past and present. We take inspiration from four modern masters whose graphic styles lend themselves perfectly to nu-age make-up — which reveals its wearer’s singular personality, served up with a large dollop of fun

Belted leather dress with scarf collar, from Hermès, Mumbai.

Iconic industrial designer Karim Rashid’s penchant for OTT neon and pink inspires the bold patchy blush and these glossy, overdrawn lips in an almost vinyl finish.

Cashmere jumper, from Fendi, New Delhi.

You’ve seen several fashion collections emblazoned with American artist and social activist Keith Haring’s cartoon-like figures. His line drawings transform the model’s face in one fell swoop.

Leather bomber jacket, from Gucci, Mumbai.

Japanese artist and writer Yayoi Kusama’s love for repetitive and colourful dots is legendary. Using the face as a canvas, polka dots are sprinkled in a gradient fashion to impart a playful, larger-than-life vibe.

Sweatshirt with zipped sleeves, from Gucci, Mumbai.

This Jeff Koons-inspired look plays with unusual shapes to create an aesthetic that is graphic but not in the form of sharp, defined lines. Instead, think fluid, freehand splotches with a bolt of vivid colour that bring to mind the artist’s vibrant, metallic structures.