Fashion

Gucci Cruise 2018 Decoded

Gucci travels to the ‘Cradle of Renaissance’ for its cruise show

While a hit debut collection is not always the beginning of a long-term career, Alessandro Michele’s has surpassed the one-season-wonder status and found its place in recent fashion history. He raised the bar for transeasonal dressing with a Guccified version of the 60s and the 70s. And he showcased it in none other than the city of Renaissance, a perfect match!





The signature playful and geeky vibe continued to woo us as models walked down in quilted outdoor coats, palazzo pantsuits in psychedelic prints, GG logo printed tights and socks and evidently assertive slogans that read ‘Guccify Yourself’, ‘Guccification’ and ‘Guccy’. Colours, stripes, prints and tweed run boldly across the collection. The complete assemblage is dreamy, quirky and filled with dollops of unconventional glamour that will make you want to spring out of the bed, dress-up and have fun today instead of waiting for an eventful tomorrow.