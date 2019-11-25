Fashion

Festive Metallics Get A Modern Interpretation

Over-the-top dazzle or a hint of glitter, celebrations in India bring out the shine. Verve spotlights modern-day metallics that draw inspiration from festive elements — sparklers, varq, a kalash, and wedding mandaps — and styles gold, silver, copper and red-and-gold separates on model Sumaya Hazarika as she throws light on her scintillating go-to ensembles for this season…

RED AND GOLD

Rise and Shine

Brocade long jacket, from Rajesh Pratap Singh; Banarasi sari, from Ekaya; earring, from Arvino; belt, from Dior; shoes, from Clarks. Sari draped by: Ashwini Narayan.

What metallic shades fit into your personal style?

I think I can easily pull off gold and silver as they are easy to style, even though they seem very loud. I would happily pair a silver or gold tube top with pants and boots. I, however, try to be cautious with the colour red. I haven’t done it yet, but I would like to experiment with gold and red — maybe a red jacket with a gold aiguillette.

How do you celebrate festive occasions?

The first thing that I think about is how to dress for the occasion. As a kid, I changed outfits several times in the same day, because I needed to flaunt all of them. It is only during festivals that I get to meet all my cousins and friends, so it is mostly about lots of food and fun the whole day.

COPPER

Heavy Metal

Copper trench coat (worn backwards), by Rajesh Pratap Singh; stockings, stylist’s own.

Which designers would you pick for this celebratory season?

Manish Arora and Anamika Khanna would be my go-to designers. Wearing their outfits makes me feel like I am ready to roll and they also make me look awesome. A sari by Raw Mango would be heavenly as well….

If you had to invest in only three metallic pieces this season…

A metallic corset, studded fingerless gloves and, definitely, thigh-high silver boots.

GOLD

In the Limelight

Gold zari blazer, pants, both by Rajesh Pratap Singh; striped pants (worn as bustier), from Anavila; gold ear cuffs, from Gucci.

Do you have an heirloom piece in your wardrobe?

A few, but the only precious antique that came to me was my grandmother’s Tasbih (prayer beads). She had a bunch of them, but there was this particular one that she would keep close. It smells like her too, and I love that.

Which of these looks is your favourite?

My best one would be the golden outfit. The hair and make-up were the cherry on top — gave me major Princess Leia vibes. I would gladly wear this look for an award ceremony or even a wedding.

SILVER

Bright Spark

Molten metal pants, from Six5SixStreet; earring, from Swarovski; bustier, stylist’s own.

How would you style a sari to make it look modern and relevant?

Can I wear it without a blouse? Just kidding. For me, the sari is a historical piece of clothing that is worn in so many ways in different parts of the country. With a sari, you get enough fabric to play with, and it gets challenging. I would wear a sari like it was styled in the ’70s — mostly because it makes a statement in its simplicity and partly because I can drape it on myself quite well. Note to self: the loose end always goes to my left.

How would you style metallics from top to toe?

This sounds exciting. A metallic hair-tie to start with, a high-neck metallic body suit with lace sleeves, high-waisted cycling shorts that are shiny, and pointed sling-back mid-high heels (also shiny). I would top it all off with a metallic bomber jacket. Metal always slays.