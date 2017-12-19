Fashion
Work It: Nail The Comfy Yet Cool Look
Photographed by Sushant Chhabria. Styling by Nidhi Jacob. Assisted by Divya Bavalia. Make-Up and Hair by Kritika Gill. Muse: Gitanjali Dang
Cotton midi-dress, from Oshadi, at www.oshadi.in Cotton skirt with faggoting, from 431-88 by Shweta Kapur, at www.431-88.com
Silk sari, from Abraham & Thakore, New Delhi. Taffeta top, from H&M, Mumbai.
Silk organza blouse, from Anavila; gabardine trousers, from H&M. Both in Mumbai.
Wool jacket, crushed cotton top, twill trousers, all by Divyam Mehta, New Delhi. Konstantina leather flats, by Christian Louboutin, Mumbai.
Silk twill peplum jacket, from Integument, New Delhi. Silk crêpe skirt, from Shift; faux leather brogues, from Zara. Both in Mumbai.
Cotton churidar, from Abraham & Thakore, New Delhi. Taffeta dress, from Dior; Imali Jasmine sandals, from Clarks. Both in Mumbai.
Wool jacket, skirt, both by Rajesh Pratap Singh, New Delhi. Leather Mary Janes, from Clarks, Mumbai. Handwoven cotton linen boxy shirt, from Oshadi, at www.oshadi.in
Cotton midi-dress, from Lovebirds; Runaway bag, from Fendi. Both in New Delhi.
Silk organza kurta (worn as top), by Rajesh Pratap Singh; twill pants, from Anaam. Both in New Delhi. Wool dress, from Shift; tweed mules, from Zara. Both in Mumbai.