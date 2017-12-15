Beauty

Feed Your Skin: The Clean Beauty Revolution Is Here

With a health movement brewing within the skincare industry, we look at beauty offerings that nourish without a slew of chemicals. Here are the new homegrown brands that are packing grandma’s kitchen secrets with a punch

Plant Power

A range of offerings ­— from face mists to foot sprays, soaps to scrubs, and creams to oils — are infused with botanical extracts like lavender, mint, neem and rose, to soothe, heal and nourish the skin.

1. Aromazeia Mitti Attar

2. Alanna Lavender and Mint Face Mist

3. Naturma Handmade Soap with Organic Tea Tree + Rosemary

4. Love Organically Neem & Calendula Miracle Body Butter

5. Ananda Calming Wild Rose Bath Salt & Scrub

6. Organic Harvest Basil Essential Oil

7. Jhelum Loves Footloose Feet Spray with cypress, peppermint and olive

Fruity Flavours

The presence of super fruits like mandarin, pomegranate and kiwi in body washes, hand creams and masks, detoxifies and improves the skin’s texture.

1. Plum Wild Cherries & Kiwi Hands-Can-Talk hand cream

2. Skinella Gel Body Wash Mandarin

3. Hedonista Gourmet Wine Bath, with wine and pomegranate

4. Dr Sheth’s for Indian Skin, Basic Brightening Sheet Mask

Nutty Crunch

Apricot, almonds and walnuts, brimming with antioxidants and vitamins, promote the regeneration of skin cells, leading to a youthful and radiant complexion.

1. Zahara Skincare Walnut Oil

2. SoulTree Nourishing Cream, Saffron & Almond Oil with Natural Vitamin E

3. Just Herbs Apricot Sparkle Invigorating Skin Radiance Scrub

4. Pahadi Local Gutti Khal Apricot Meal Scru