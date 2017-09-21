Fashion

Feast Your Eyes On Designer Manish Arora And Jewellery Boutique Zoya’s Collaboration

Kaleidoscopic ensembles to meet ornate gold jewellery at Paris Fashion Week!

Too bad most of the pieces that jewellery brand Zoya will showcase during Manish Arora’s Spring/Summer 2018 show on the 28th of September at Paris Fashion Week have already left for the venue. While we’ll personally peruse those later this month, whatever little we saw of the collection at a recent event announcing the collaboration between the designer and the jewellery boutique looked breathtaking. Marking Arora’s 10th year of showcasing at Paris Fashion Week, the collection is an ode to the city of romance and glamour with Zoya’s bijouterie lending its elegance and subtle opulence to the affair. Detailing and precision, something that is also synonymous with Arora’s craft, mark the 60-strong set of necklaces, earrings, bracelets and finger rings.

Inspired by the unique art and craft of the Aztecs, the line Arora is presenting in Paris carries his leitmotif of intricate embroidery and peppy colours. Popular for his penchant for surface ornamentation, the clothes exude a kaleidoscopic luxury that focuses on designs borrowed from nature such as hearts, leaves and flowers as well as abstract entities like feathers and stars. “These have been brought to life using sequins and embroidery that took months to put together. My synergy with Zoya is a marriage of our creative visions that have more than a thread of similarity in them, although executed through different mediums”, said Arora. The maverick designer’s show augmented by Zoya’s jewellery will reflect the versatility of the pieces when paired with contemporary Indian silhouettes. Zoya will also be presenting a selection of items from previous collections such as Krsna, Musee Du Luxe, Awadh, Jewels of the Crown, and its yet-to-be-launched Whispers from the Valley to complement Arora’s clothes.