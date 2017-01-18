Fashion

Exclusive First Look: Michael Kors’ Spring 2017 Campaign

Models Joan Smalls, Taylor Hill and Romee Strijd star in the ads that looks like a modern day summer fairytale

Luxury fashion house, Michael Kors has just rolled out their Spring 2017 advertising campaign, shot by photographer Mario Testino. Bringing the brand’s twin philosophies of strength and femininity to the forefront is supermodel Joan Smalls, in this season’s standout prints. Swathed in hues of azalea and nutmeg, the supermodel smolders unmistakably at the camera, breathing life into the theme ‘powerful romance’.

Fashion favourite Taylor Hill makes a return in the ‘Michael’ campaign, alongside Dutch fashion model Romee Strijd. Demonstrating the lifestyle of the quintessential jet-setter, the campaign follows the two supermodels paparazzi-style as they shuttle between continents in sleek, warm-weather apparel.