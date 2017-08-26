Fashion

Everything That Happened At The Apartment At LFW Winter/Festive 2017

A respite from fashion week madness and a den for the cool kids to hang out at

Originally launched in London, The Apartment is now an integral part of India, New York and several other fashion weeks across the globe. The unique concept, launched as a space to unwind and indulge while at fashion week, was introduced at LFW by Reliance Brands in 2014 and has since upped its game, one season at a time. The well-curated apartment – think delectable food, good old wines and eclectic fashion — allows the fashion week attendees to work, relax, network and take a breather from the shows. With its 8th season at LFW, this three-day spectacle got on board celebrity stylist Aastha Sharma, the woman behind Aishwarya Rai’s much-talked about Cannes look. While some influencers bonded over wine and canapes and browsed through the latest offerings from brands such as Diesel, Superdry and Juicy Couture, others tried their hand at block printing MUJI jholas and chose from a range of accessories to customise their very own Kate Spade bags. Away from the bellowing chatters of the shutterbugs and never-ending queues at back-to-back shows, this was a chaos-free escape during a chaos-bound week. After a hard day at work, we’re confident this is where you’d want to find yourself with a glass of wine.