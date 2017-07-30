Fashion

Day 6: FDCI India Couture Week With Anita Dongre And Gaurav Gupta

Day 6 at the India Couture Week 2017 proved that subtle drama goes a long way in setting the tone for modern traditions

Anita Dongre





Anita Dongre, synonymous with resplendent couture, presented a gorgeous collection that was a sight for sore eyes. Every piece was marked by her signature intricate thread work, gotta patti, aari, zardozi and a muted wash of sequins. The line boasted an array of colours such as black, navy, crimson, emerald green, powder green, light blue, muted orange, scarlet and red. ‘Tree of Love’ was the designer’s homage to the Bishnoi community’s spiritual reverence for nature, supplemented by her self-designed jewellery from the pink city.

Beautiful tabards embroidered by SEWA (Self Employed Women’s Association) were styled with tulle skirts, while hand-embroidered tea-length dresses shared the ramp with exquisite gotta patti lehengas. The menswear was sharp and made good use of Dongre’s penchant for needle craft.

Gaurav Gupta





Bedecked with immersive installations that married the artistry of Klove, known for their decorative lighting fixtures, and the unique aesthetic of Gaurav Gupta, the couturier’s show was a magical chemistry of drama and glamour. Titled ‘Moondust’, the collection had a celestial aura about it and focussed on precision-cut jackets, dreamy gowns, draped saris, layered lehengas and a couple of cocktail ensembles in hues of dove grey, stone blue, ivy blue, pearl blue, fern green, ivy green and night teal. Crafted in chiffons, tulles, dupions, nets, lace and crepes, Gupta used glass beads, mother-of-pearl sequins and a host of intricate handcrafted embroideries for multi-dimensional surface ornamentation.