Fashion

Day 4: FDCI India Couture Week 2017 With Rahul Mishra And Anju Modi

‘Parizaad’ and ‘Sunehri Kothi’ wove a tale of royal grandeur and frothy exuberance on Day 4 of the couture extravaganza

Rahul Mishra





Rahul Mishra, a champion for sustainable fashion, made couture look effortlessly breathtaking with ‘Parizaad’. The line showcased lehengas, kalidars and silhouettes inspired from traditional Indian ensembles that spelt elegance and sophistication albeit with an easy grace. Whites, greys, peaches and blush pinks were embroidered with intricate vegetal motifs, patterns of mosaic, chevrons and spandrels. The surface ornamentation was subtle, achieved using French knots, Gujarati embroidery and other indigenous thread work in diverse colours.

Mishra showered muted moquaish on organzas, georgettes, cottons and wools keeping the attires breezy enough to run in. His colour palette was a departure from the usual and hence, a sight for sore eyes. But the creative genius saved the best for the last. A small cluster of mandarins and yellows, with indigo borders and his trademark needle craft rounded off this brilliant halcyon collection.

Anju Modi







Stunning. That’s the only description for ‘Sunehri Kothi’, Anju Modi’s paean to the decadence of 16th century Rajasthan. Inspired by the beautiful miniature paintings of the Kishangarh School of Art, Modi created a couture line that stood out for its colour palette and vintage opulence. While exquisite zardozi and ancient embroideries suffused richness to the attires, she made the hues the hero of the line. Every attire combined more than two tints but they were married immaculately. Pinks, peaches yellows, indigos, burgundy, ivory, duck egg blue, purple, sea green, all reminded one of the ethnic freshness associated with rustic Rajasthan, replete with gorgeous havelis and their exquisite architecture.