Day 4: Amazon India Fashion Week Autumn Winter 2017
Tarun Tahiliani and Amit Aggarwal
Tarun Tahiliani and Amit Aggarwal put together a spectacular show of concept saris, jumpsuits, neo-bridal gowns, capes, gilets and dresses combining the signature aesthetics of both designers. All in all, it was a vibrant, sophisticated and edgy collection, fit for a grand finale showcase.
Menswear & Androgyny
The menswear show followed a monochromatic theme that made an impact with everything from avant-garde to fusion. Dhruv Vaish showcased a suave lineup of gingham separates with leather accents, suits and longline jackets. We loved the metallic, chequered chokers and the double jackets.
Kommal and Ratul Sood brought fusion wear to the fore with gowns, drop-crotch pants and deconstructed shirts paired with blazers and sherwanis.
Nought One gave us extreme fashion goals with futuristic styles that included camouflage accents, big utilitarian pockets and military inspired twinsets making it seem like the models had strutted straight out of a Star Trek movie set.
Pawan Sachdeva‘s long dress shirts, zipper sherwanis, pocketed robe coats and embroidered blazers made a case for festive dressing with a twist. Sahil Aneja‘s suits, fur-lined jackets and pixelated hearts added the much-needed quirk to classic cuts.
Munkee See Munkee Doo
Munkee See Munkee Doo channeled contemporary chic with kimono-like robes, turtlenecks, big buttons as embellishments, deconstructed cuts and impeccably styled basics.
ILK
We loved the relaxed vibe of Ilk’s understated tonal line replete with wallpaper prints on pyjamas, kaftan dresses, midis with exaggerated sleeves, print on print pairings and stylised floral saris.
Guapa
Ruffled maxis, satin shirts, long-line jackets in candy-coloured hues coupled with sorbet tone basics and minimalistic layering were done right at Guapa.
