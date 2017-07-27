Luxury & Brands

DAY 3: FDCI India Couture Week 2017 With Reynu Taandon, Shyamal & Bhumika And Tarun Tahiliani

Chartering on unconventional colours, streamlined silhouettes and unorthodox textiles, Day 3 ended on a diverse note

Reynu Taandon

In an industry driven by reds, pinks, and oranges, Reynu Taandon’s ‘Cyan’ offered a welcome deviation for the bride with an eye for experimenting. A collection focussing entirely on ivory, cyan, aqua and royal blue, with copper and gold highlights, here was a collection that is apt for the peripheral functions in an Indian wedding.

The designer has played with gold and copper prints (lots of stripes juxtaposed with motifs of deer and peacocks) embossed on lightweight Chanderi for many of the outfits. Delicate florals in blue stood out against white cottony backgrounds in the lehengas and tops, embellished lightly with sequins. The prints segued into the heavier pieces where intricate gota patti and mirrorwork lent an exquisite shimmer to the well-structured bandhgala tops, dhoti pants, anarkali jackets, lehengas and pretty cholis.

Shyamal & Bhumika

In a bid to break away from their usual mood board that is overtly Indian and traditional, India Couture Week 2017 debutants Shyamal & Bhumika presented a line featuring silhouettes more contemporary and youthful. Fitted gowns, flowing capes and off-shoulder blouses with ruffled trimmings stood out in ‘The Princess Soiree’ that also showcased the heavily embroidered lehengas in champagne gold, ruby red, emerald green, coral blue, and crimson.

An eclectic mix of artisanal crafts including sequin work, 3D florals, aari work, zardozi, glass pipes detailing, bead work and dabka accentuated the sweeping gowns, sheer tulle capes, modish blouses, kalidaar jackets, twirling skirts and lehengas.

Tarun Tahiliani

Set in a secret garden kissed by the brush of autumn Tarun Tahiliani’s ‘Tarakanna’ was an ode to the rich tapestry of drapes, volume, embroidery, and shimmer. Known for his fluid creations, the couturier’s first few outfits were a sharp and glamorous statement in black. Accentuated by vintage embroideries and Swarovski crystals, gossamer Chantilly lace, and Italian tulle played a heady game with georgette and wool.

Continuing his penchant for the delicate drapes, the next outfits played with pastels such as peach, fawn, blush pink, jade, aqua blue and ivory (the couturier also offered the popular reds, oranges, and hot pinks – guess that’s what sells!). Embellished with Swarovski elements, intricate Kashmiri embroidery, French knots and stunning sequin work, there were saris, lehengas, shararas, and gowns fit for the dreamy bride.