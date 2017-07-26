Luxury & Brands

DAY 2: FDCI India Couture Week 2017 With Manav Gangwani

India’s artistic and vibrant textile workmanship sought another day’s light with this designer

Manav Gangwani

The hard work was evident. So was the attention to detail. Manav Gangwani’s India@70 paid a tribute to all that is rich and vibrant in our motherland. Be it the painted face of the Kathakali danseuse (embroidered on many of the outfits), miniature Mughal prints (appliqued on yards of velvet) or gold glass beads painstakingly stitched on rustling silks and georgettes to resemble old minarets.

Textiles and techniques

Not only did he play with a variety of ancient and artistic techniques such as zardozi, Chikankari, daabka, gota patti and Parsi gara, but the mastery lay in marrying them with contemporary elements. Chikankari, Bandhani and woven zari georgette saris were laced with heavy borders, tassels and ruffles; Patola kinaris lent a chic and extravagant edge to the Parsi gara saris and anarkali jackets. Swarovski elements, a big favourite of the designer, enveloped the Paithani lehengas with a subtle sheen. Taking a cue from the kaleidoscope that India is, pinks, oranges, greens, purples, dark indigo, ivory, red and plum were the dominating hues of this pretty collection.