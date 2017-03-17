Fashion

Day 2: Amazon India Fashion Week Autumn Winter 2017

Highlights included Pankaj and Nidhi’s graphic ensembles, Huemn’s power packed show and Pero’s whimsical, gypsy stylings

Péro





Pero channeled the gypsy vibe of Latin America with stylised jackets and antifit dresses replete with colourful stripes and floral embroideries. Tassled bags, OTT hair dos, free-flowing silhouettes made us want to be a part of the fun and playful Péro tribe.

Pankaj and Nidhi





Pankaj and Nidhi wowed us with embellishments and surface textures on monochrome patchwork prints. The hints of blue added an element of fun, and broke the graphic monotony of the rest of the collection. The silhouettes ranged from tailored and boxy to flowy and voluminous.

Vineet Bahl





Vineet Bahl moved away from his usual aesthetic with a more contemporary, everyday wear line of separates, with fur and leather accents adding the glamour and sophistication.

Patine

Patine presented an eclectic line-up of jeans, jackets and jumpsuits. While the cold-shoulder maxis were so last season, the denim numbers made a for refreshing change.

Hemant and Nandita

Hemant and Nandita rekindled our love for autumnal motifs with garden prints on peachy pink and olive green. The collection was made up of jackets, coats, floaty ruffled dresses and corset belts.

Anupamaa by Anupama Dayal

Anupama Dayal played with her signature aesthetic on floral print silk maxis, slit dresses and blouses in reds, pinks and shades of green.

Huemn





Stylised burkas, perforated hooded jackets, embroidered sheer dresses, fur accents and denim made a bold statement at Huemn’s power packed show!

Samant Chauhan

Samant Chauhan’s collection was designed to highlight the versatility and beauty of Assam’s muga silk. The designer drew on his nostalgia for the railway journeys of his childhood, spent in Jamalpur. Familiar views (from the train) like wheat stalks, maize and flowers of the region were embroidered on regal looks that were primarily in white and gold.