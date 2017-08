Fashion

Day 1: Lakmé Fashion Week Winter/Festive 2017

Catch the best looks and hautest trends straight off the runway

Raw Mango by Sanjay Garg





Garg’s collection titled ‘Cloud People’ was showcased at the decadent Royal Opera House last night against a dramatic score as the models sensuously traipsed between the aisles to give the audience a closer look at the designer’s masterwork. The intricate details revealed soft feathers and scalloped clouds of angels in flight which were made in handcrafted Chikankari on Bengal mul, zardozi and hand-woven brocade. The angelic motifs, floral prints and geometric figures gave a serene and other-worldly aura to the whole collection.

Masaba by Masaba Gupta





Masaba Gupta’s collection was simple yet striking. Highlighting tribal and Warli inspired embroideries, her saris and lehengas were in varying shades of classical Indian emeralds, Raani pinks and pale blues. The saris were finished with matching strapless corsets for a more streamlined look. A stunning long-sleeved dark velvet gown stood out, with its celestial sequins and a gold tinged cape.

The Meraki Project





Drawing from nostalgia, the Meraki Project’s collection was a burst of cheer with an array of blues, purples, oranges and yellows. Simple, thread-work embroideries resembled drawings and slogans, as though done by children. Free-flowing shapes with textures of quilted and crushed silk were seen in the form of knee-length and floor length dresses and jackets.

Nakita Singh





Strokes by Nakita Singh was inspired by earthy tones and abstract patterns on everyday silhouettes. Nuanced colours comprised of classic gray with accents of red, black and white. Certain minimal embroideries explored the floral trend. The textiles were lightweight, such as Bengal Begumpur cotton, linen, khadi, twills and chanderi.

Label Ritu Kumar





Ritu Kumar’s take on Winter/Festive was rather tropical with watercolour prints in summery, pop colour combinations. The monogram of pineapples in embroideries and sequins reigned heavy. Silhouettes circled around corset-like bodices tied with similar macramé and tassel belts with wispy skirts.

431-88 by Shweta Kapur





Ranging from large beaded jackets, big tassels against dark embroideries, fringe in fiery colours, large checks and sequins, Shweta Kapur’s collection for 431-88 encompassed a myriad of style elements, incorporated into simple silhouettes. A mix of heavy and lightweight fabrics in dark autumn hues defined the edgy collection.

Rara Avis by Sonal Verma







Rara Avis’s collection ‘Colandar’ was a reinvention of classic silhouettes, with the trench and kimono taking center stage. Colourblocking enhanced the strong interplay between layered dressing and feminine elements of ruffles and intricate embroidery in subtle nuances. Textiles such as wool, leather, cotton and fur were mindfully used.