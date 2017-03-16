  • March 2017
  • Volume 26
  • '17 Issue 03
Verve Magazine Verve Magazine
The Spirit of Today's Woman
India's premier luxury lifestyle women's magazine

BROWSE MENU
Fashion
March 16, 2017

Day 1: Amazon India Fashion Week Autumn Winter 2017

Text by Saumya Sinha and Tanisha Choudhury

Highlights include Good Earth’s handloom themed collaboration with India’s top designers and Abraham & Thakore’s spin on workwear

Jharcraft

  • Jahrcraft – Rina Dhaka Pinnacle
    Rina Dhaka, Pinnacle by Shruti Sancheti
  • Jahrcraft – Shaina NC Dabiri
    Shaina NC, Dabiri

Jharcraft presented an impressive line-up of innovatively draped saris in sophisticated hues by Shaina NC; high octane white-and-metallic lehengas, long jackets and anarkalis by Dabiri; striped separates with tassled details by Rina Dhaka; and knife pleat skirts, jackets, and capes, in shades of charcoal and earth tones by Pinnacle by Shruti Sancheti.

Abraham and Thakore

  • Abraham and Thakore 1
  • Abraham and Thakore 2

Abraham and Thakore took workwear to the next level with a soothing colour palette of ivory, indigo, black and red on pure cotton. From shirts to saris functionality defined this crisp, ‘see now buy now’ collection.

Madhu Jain

Madhu Jain wooed us with her rich traditional textiles and embroidery on salwar suits and saris. We love the gorgeous ikats and patolas with hints of gold.

Krishna Mehta

Ombré separates, dhoti pants, patchwork and stencil print lehengas, and 52-kali anarkalis all set the tone for the party season at Krishna Mehta.

Novita Yunus

Light autumn separates in burnt oranges, mint greens and browns that included sarong-style skirts, wispy culottes, cutwork jackets and other asymmetrical printed pieces were presented by Novita Yunus.

The Handloom School

AIFW kick-started with wearable fashion from designers that included Akaaro, Good Earth by Neeru Kumar, Pero, Antar-Agni, Eka, Rajesh Pratap Singh, Nicobar, Rohit Bal, Sanjay Garg, Suket Dhir, Urvashi Kaur, and 11:11 in collaboration with Good Earth. Easy, free-flowing silhouettes in indigo, whites, and blacks layered up for light winters looked every bit appealing for the comfort-loving dresser.

Tags: Abraham and Thakore, Amazon India Fashion Week, Amazon India Fashion Week Autumn Winter 2017, Dabiri, Fashion, Featured, Good Earth, Handloom, Jakarta Fashion Week, Krishna Mehta, Madhu Jain, Novita Yunus, Online Exclusive, Pinnacle by Shruti Sancheti, Rina Dhaka, Shaina NC
Share on:
Share
Pin
Stumble

Related posts from Verve:

Leave a Reply

Verve Trending

Tweet
Share
Pin
Stumble
Recommended reading from VERVE:
Elena Fernandes, Model and actress, Kapoor and Sons
Travel Checklist: Elena Fernandes

Amit Aggarwal, Amazon India Fashion Week Autumn Winter 2017, fashion, designer, Amazon India Fashion Week, AIFW,
First Look: Amit Aggarwal’s AIFW 2017 Grand Finale Showcase

Musings, Venice, Kochi
Tracing The Histories That Bind Venice and Kochi

Close