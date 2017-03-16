Fashion

Day 1: Amazon India Fashion Week Autumn Winter 2017

Highlights include Good Earth’s handloom themed collaboration with India’s top designers and Abraham & Thakore’s spin on workwear

Jharcraft

Rina Dhaka, Pinnacle by Shruti Sancheti

Shaina NC, Dabiri

Jharcraft presented an impressive line-up of innovatively draped saris in sophisticated hues by Shaina NC; high octane white-and-metallic lehengas, long jackets and anarkalis by Dabiri; striped separates with tassled details by Rina Dhaka; and knife pleat skirts, jackets, and capes, in shades of charcoal and earth tones by Pinnacle by Shruti Sancheti.

Abraham and Thakore





Abraham and Thakore took workwear to the next level with a soothing colour palette of ivory, indigo, black and red on pure cotton. From shirts to saris functionality defined this crisp, ‘see now buy now’ collection.

Madhu Jain

Photographs by Gulshan Sachdeva

Madhu Jain wooed us with her rich traditional textiles and embroidery on salwar suits and saris. We love the gorgeous ikats and patolas with hints of gold.

Krishna Mehta

Ombré separates, dhoti pants, patchwork and stencil print lehengas, and 52-kali anarkalis all set the tone for the party season at Krishna Mehta.

Novita Yunus

Light autumn separates in burnt oranges, mint greens and browns that included sarong-style skirts, wispy culottes, cutwork jackets and other asymmetrical printed pieces were presented by Novita Yunus.

The Handloom School

AIFW kick-started with wearable fashion from designers that included Akaaro, Good Earth by Neeru Kumar, Pero, Antar-Agni, Eka, Rajesh Pratap Singh, Nicobar, Rohit Bal, Sanjay Garg, Suket Dhir, Urvashi Kaur, and 11:11 in collaboration with Good Earth. Easy, free-flowing silhouettes in indigo, whites, and blacks layered up for light winters looked every bit appealing for the comfort-loving dresser.