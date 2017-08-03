Luxury & Brands

Chanel’s New Table Clock Will Make You Stop And Stare At It For Hours

Representing a new chapter of a game-changing métiers d’art line, the Chanel Mademoiselle Privé Coromandel Table Clock offers a modern, detailed aesthetic

In the heritage brand’s glamorous world of luxury horology, the Mademoiselle Privé series epitomises Gabrielle Chanel’s most beloved motifs. Intricate Coromandel Glyptic dials take inspiration from the lacquered Chinese screens she loved — which stand in her Paris apartment to this very day. The designs found on them are transformed into dynamic tableaus on the faces of some of the fashion house’s most treasured timepieces. Sculpted gold lends boundless radiance to the illustrations, while the glyptic technique (the art of carving semi-precious gemstones) creates either a raised or sunken design, lending a unique depth and realism to the dials.

This year, to celebrate 30 years of watchmaking, Chanel stunned aficionados at the Baselworld watch fair by presenting a fresh yet classic addition to the collection — the Mademoiselle Privé Coromandel Table Clock. Set in a lustrous octagonal cabinet carved in obsidian, it exposes the exquisite openwork movement at the back, designed in-house specifically for this unique piece. The gold base of the clock is set with 132 diamonds, while the bezel flaunts 176.