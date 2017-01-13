Beauty

Beauty Notebook: Exude Radiance Like Disha Patani

We give you step-by-step decodes on how to channel your inner goddess like the Bollywood debutante

Beauty pageant finalist, Cadbury model, dance video star… cover girl Disha Patani made her foray into Hindi cinema as the love interest of India’s formidable cricket champ in M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story. Soon to share the big screen with the inimitable Jackie Chan, the young Bollywood aspirant flaunts the season’s haute looks.

The nude face

Silk ivory dress by Ashish N Soni, New Delhi. Jasmine ear studs, yellow and rose gold embrace rings, all from Nirav Modi, Mumbai.

1. Clean your skin with micellar water. After cleansing, give your skin a thorough mist with thermal water. Apply moisturizer straightaway without patting dry.

2. Prepare your lips with a lip balm.

3. Apply MAC Cosmetics’ Strobe glow maximizer primer. Follow it up with Bobbi Brown’s Long-Wear Even Finish Foundation in warm beige, which you should ideally apply with a synthetic brush.

4. Dab some concealer which is similar to your skin tone. Pay special attention to your dark circles, nose and any other areas of your face that break out.

5. Brush loose powder to set the concealer, taking special care of the areas you’d like to avoid shine.

6. Comb and fill your eyebrows with a pomade for the perfect shape. Brush and set them with a brow gel mascara.

7. Apply Urban Decay Vice Palette’s Undone and Downfall neutral eyeshadow all over your eyelids and blend it well.

8. Curl your lashes and add a coat of Benefit’s They’re Real mascara.

Tip: Create the perfect no-make-up look with sheer foundation, cream blush, neutral eyeshadow and a moisturising lip colour.

The blushing cheeks

Gold bralet by Shivan and Narresh, New Delhi. Gold filigree spoke ear cuff from Isharya, Mumbai

1. Clean your skin with micellar water. After cleansing, give your skin a thorough mist with thermal water. Apply moisturizer straightaway without patting dry.

2. Prepare your lips with a lip balm.

3. Apply MAC Cosmetics’ Strobe glow maximizer primer. Follow it up with Bobbi Brown’s Long-Wear Even Finish Foundation in warm beige, which you should ideally apply with a synthetic brush.

4. Dab some concealer which is similar to your skin tone. Pay special attention to your dark circles, nose and any other areas of your face that break out.

5. Brush loose powder to set the concealer, taking special care of the areas you’d like to avoid shine.

6. Apply a creamy blush and blend it from the cheeks to the temple. A lipstick in a peachy-pink tone can also do the trick.

Tip: Define those chiselled cheekbones with lipsticks that double up as blush. Blend it in from cheek to temple to get party-ready.

The sparkling lips

Glory of the Mane choker from Outhouse, New Delhi. Ear pendants set with rose-cut and brilliant-cut diamonds in 18-carat rose gold by Thakorlal Hiralal, Mumbai.

1. Recreate the nude face and blushing cheeks from the previous decodes as the base for this look.

2. With the help of a small synthetic brush, add Kryolan’s rose gold glitter with gentle taps to the existing lip balm, following the shape of your lips.

Tip: Add some shimmer to your make-up kit with metallic, gold and silver hues and make an avant-garrde statement with a glittering lip. If you apply the glitter in excess, clean the surplus with a little piece of scotch tape.

The starry eyes

1. Recreate the nude face and blushing cheeks from the previous decodes as the base for this look.

2. Highlight your cheekbones and the top of your nose with a creamy highlighter for a dewy look. For a lasting look, set it with powdered highlighter.

3. Choose a warm burgundy shade and apply it all over your eyelids. Brush it softly over the lower lash area.

4. Use a deeper shade of the same tone to create a smokey effect in the outer corners of your eyes.

5. Use a black liner pencil over your waterline and blend it together.

6. Highlight the inner corners of the eyes and the brow bone.

7. Apply generous coats of mascara.

8. Finish off the look with a coat of Mac Cosmetics’ Transparent Lipglass over your eyelids. Add the same to your lips.

Tip: Frosted glossy jewel-toned eyeshadow swept over the lid is a feminine take on the edgier smokey eye.

The cat eye

Copper winter coat from Fendi, New Delhi.

1. Recreate the nude face from the previous decode as the base for this look.

2. Highlight your cheekbones and the top of your nose with a creamy highlighter for a dewy look. For a lasting look, set it with powdered highlighter.

3. Accentuate your cheekbones with a contouring powder.

4. Apply NARS Orgasm Blush in subtle pink or peach.

5. Blend your highlighter, contouring and blush in such a way that it looks like an organic combination.

6. On a clean eyelid, use Inglot’s gel eyeliner in black to draw a thick winged liner that connects the top and bottom of your eyes.

7. Apply generous coats of mascara.

8.Finish off the look with a coat of Mac Cosmetics’ Transparent Lipglass on your lips.

Tip: Opt for minimalism for the rest of the look, highlighting only the eyes instead. You don’t want to go for a jarring combination of a bright lip colour or glittering lips.