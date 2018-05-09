Fashion

Alexa Chung: Parisian Hair Secrets, Her Fairy Tale Style Icon And How She Rocks Instagram

From clever hair hacks to realistic workouts, Alexa Chung tell us how she looks so fabulous

Is there anything Alexa Chung can’t do? As a presenter, model, editor and designer – she straddles different worlds effortlessly. She takes time out to answer a quick-fire round of questions for Verve.

Tell us about your hairstyles. You’ve really experimented. What’s been your favourite cut and colour so far?

“I think probably the one I have now, which is my go-to classic. Tousled, shoulder-length hair in natural tones, slightly golden with the Parisian Chocolat hair colour.”

If you were only allowed to have just three hair products what would they be?

“I would pick the L’Oréal Professionnel Mythic Oil and Pro Fiber Range for damaged hair and the Parisian Chocolat hair colour with INOA High Resist.”

What’s your dream hair dare?

“I would go in for ‘The Rachel’ cut from the 90s sitcom Friends. That’s all I wanted when I was a kid, so I would get it for a day to see if I could kick-start layering again. I also really like Stella Tennant’s hair, but then I would I have to have Stella’s face to pull it off.”

Who are your style icons?

“Since I was a child, I have loved Belle from Beauty and the Beast! She is my first ever style icon.”

What are the hair trends you’re excited about now?

“I am really excited about the Parisian Chocolat hair colour trend from L’Oréal Professionnel, which is my secret to achieving an effortless French look. The palette of shades is really broad from the softest beiges to the more intense browns, with a multitude of highlights. Parisian hair looks simple but it’s actually quite sophisticated: you do need the expertise of your hairdresser to get a personalised result.”

What’s your daily hair routine?

“I wash my hair every day without fail. I know it depends on your hair type but for me to have body and to keep it shiny but not greasy is essential. I use the products that are compatible with Pro Fiber to help the treatment last longer.”

As far as social media goes, what do you feel has helped grow your following the most?

“I’m very instinctive with Instagram and I don’t really overthink it — I just throw up what I like or am interested in.”

We read that you love karaoke. What are the songs you belt out?

“Wild Horses by The Rolling Stones, I Need You by The Beatles, Anything by The Cure, Baby by Donnie and Joe Emerson.”

Tell us about your workout routine.

“Because of my hectic schedule, I am unable to do many exercises and workouts these days. Earlier, I would do a lot of cardiovascular exercises, running, sprinting, stair running and pilates.”

What’s on your nightstand?

“A contact sheet of photographs of Motörhead frontman Lemmy Kilmister, a painting of a Siamese cat, and last week’s flowers.”

The anthem you get ready to?

“The Rolling Stones, always.”