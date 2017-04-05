Fashion

Why Kavya Trehan Is The Hippest New Kid On The Block

The actor-singer-songwriter ticks all the right boxes with her seemingly effortless outfits and an attitude to match

(Click on any image to view in larger gallery and see styling notes.)

Black slip dress, from Zara; blush pink shirt, vintage. Both from Kavya’s personal collection. Distressed denims, from Red Apple; white off-shoulder top, from a street store; gold metal earrings, her mother’s. All from Kavya’s personal collection.

If there’s a hot new way to channel comfort dressing without looking boring, she already has it down pat. Actor-singer-songwriter Kavya Trehan’s wardrobe is a mix of relaxed cuts and accessories which “mostly consist of items stolen from my mother’s chiffoniers”. The multi-hyphenate star who pursues everything that inspires her is currently excited about her indie-pop band Mosko and upcoming solo music project. Trehan loves the openness of fashion today — “You can do anything and feel like a boss doing it”.

Silver chokers, both self-made; black and white heels, her mother’s. Both from Kavya’s personal collection. Crushed beige and brown floral dress with pearls, from Red Apple, from Kavya’s personal collection.

Trehan considers herself an “impressionable sponge” who’s constantly observing. The K-pop music industry is a source of inspiration for her, especially the rapper G-Dragon. When it comes to everyday style, a minimal look with three colours and a fresh face gets her going, whereas for evenings she opts for monotone separates and punchy metallics. A classic oversized white shirt dress and customised Adidas kicks hang at the top of her all-time favourite purchases. Not a fan of mall shopping, her retail destinations include local markets around the world. Be it at work or play, fashion for her is a direct representation of how she’s feeling on a particular day. Albeit a firm believer in the power of colour, of late she finds herself gravitating towards whites, golds and emerald greens, which she is using to revamp her house at the moment.

Black gladiators, from Forever 21; black and white floral dress, thrifted. Both from Kavya’s personal collection. Black slip dress, from Zara; blush pink shirt, vintage. Both from Kavya’s personal collection.

Among her favourite possessions are a tailored blazer by Kanika Goyal, an evening dress from 431-88 by Shweta Kapur, sneakers and sandals from Adidas Originals and Steve Madden, which sit next to basics from H&M and classics from ASOS in her plush closet. AM.IT by Amit Aggarwal, Urvashi Kaur, Gucci, Temperley London, Alexander McQueen and Balmain are among her go-to labels and the secret to her highly versatile sense of dressing that oscillates between quirky bold to retro cool. A confident and fun sensibility emerges when Kavya puts her borrowed and bought pieces together to create looks that are modern and funky.

Ochre socks, from H&M; silver necklace, from Amrapali Jewels; red earrings, from a street store; striped pants, thrifted. All from Kavya’s personal collection.

From the girl-next-door to the party starter, she adds a personal touch to every look. While she swears to never be seen without a solid pair of kicks, rings and a great attitude to top it off, she’d happily surrender to the charm of plain silhouettes and bold red lips in a fashion emergency; a fail-safe classic to make a lasting impression!