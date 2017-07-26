Luxury & Brands

A Glimpse into Abu Jani And Sandeep Khosla’s ‘Wedding Of The Year’

With another wedding season on its way, Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla put on a dramatic show encompassing every Indian wedding ritual

Setting the mood for Delhi’s wedding season, couturiers Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla, in association with Marriott International curated a collection showcasing Indian embroidered techniques, glamorous silhouettes, and bright colours that resonate with their brand. Gowns, anarkalis, lehengas, jackets and saris formed the backbone of the collection. Showstopper Sonam Kapoor was the quintessential demure but dazzling bride in an ivory Burano ensemble inspired by Venice.

Each segment of the five part fashion lineup was interspersed with a well-choreographed dance performance making the presentation dramatic and extravagant. The showcase also witnessed the debut of Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla fine jewellery collection, designed by them and crafted by the popular jeweller, Saboo.