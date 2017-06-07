Luxury & Brands

A Tribute To The Fabric That Lies At The Heart Of Burberry’s Heritage

The DK88 collection conjures up a sense of occasion…

If the past few seasons are anything to go by for the multibillion-dollar luxury industry, then harking back to one’s heritage is the best way to keep up with trends. When we speak of the over-150-year-old Burberry, the trench coat immediately pops into our minds. Born during World War I, it continues to inspire new products. The DK88 bags are the most recent examples, first spotted on the February 2017 runway.

The new line offers bags in painterly colours, ingeniously crafted from Burberry’s all-new Trench leather that replicates the distinctive twill finish of cotton gaberdine — the fabric Thomas Burberry patented in 1888. Named after the house code for Burberry’s signature honey-coloured gaberdine, these ‘timeless yet modern, supple yet strong’ bags come with a distinctive top handle. The collection also includes a range of satchels, document cases and luggage-inspired styles for men and women.

Kate Hudson Kate Hudson

Available in a sophisticated palette of black, ash rose, blossom pink and deep shades of red, green and blue, the complete line lends an unmistakable British suaveness to each of the designs. Complementing the sculptured silhouettes shown on the runway, the accessories are rendered with tonal stitching and adorned with polished metal hardware. Designed at Burberry’s headquarters in London and made in Italy, the range offers options in smooth calf leather and an adjustable leather crossbody strap. A signature element is an oversized brass lock with an internal pocket for its accompanying key.

Elizabeth Debicki Elizabeth Debicki Naomi Campbell Naomi Campbell

With every new collection, the Christopher Bailey-led fashion house reinterprets timelessness. And while it is hard to match the famed status of the trench and fashion’s everlasting fling with it, these arm candies are grabbing eyeballs all over the world.