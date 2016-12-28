Fashion

7 Fashion Films of 2016 That Tell a Story

These films went beyond just selling products, and actually entertained

As the digital space garners greater importance in brand communication, global fashion houses have begun tapping into the true potential of videos and experimenting with new and interactive media technologies. It’s become more important than ever to grab consumer attention and to stand out from the crowd in the social media landscape. While most luxury brands continue creating staid and standard, albeit gorgeous looking fashion campaigns, a few have created films that break the clutter and stand alone as pieces of entertainment. Below, we have compiled a list of our favourite fashion films of 2016 — from the feel-good to the hilarious, these used the power of storytelling to widen our view of their brand’s values.

Burberry

The Tale of Thomas Burberry, which plays like the trailer for a feature film, re-imagines the history of the legendary fashion house and recounts it’s creator’s role in historical events. Directed by Academy-award winning Asif Kapadia, the film stars Domhnall Gleeson, Sienna Miller, Dominic West and Lily James. Rather than peddle goods, the film subtly integrates the motifs of the house into the story and the frame. With its super stylish look and emotional feel, the viewer is left eagerly anticipating the film that will never be.

Learn why the evolution and history of Burberry is a tale worth telling, here.

Dolce & Gabbana

Created to promote their scent Dolce Rosa Excelsa, this campaign film brought together three Academy award-winning greats of Italian cinema — actress Sophia Loren, director Giuseppe Tornatore and composer Ennio Morricone. Loren plays a matriarch undertaking the restoration of a grand old Sicilian estate. The sun-soaked film highlights the values of the quintessentially Italian brand, including its sense of flair and frolic, its warmth and its sultry femininity.

Kenzo

The brand is known for their bold fashion films, and this year they didn’t disappoint. In fact, they created two of our favourite fashion campaigns of the year. Snowbird, a short film directed by Sean Baker features Kenzo’s Spring Summer 2016 collection. Set in a remote desert community, starring Abby Lee Kershaw and a host of interesting characters, this beautiful oddball of a film was shot entirely on an iPhone.

The other Kenzo film on this list is the more entertaining and audacious one, directed by Spike Jonze to promote Kenzo World, the brand’s new perfume. Without a perfume bottle or scantily-clad model in sight, the film instead stars actress and dancer Margaret Qualley. After looking bored at a dull, black-tie event, she leaves the room to then let loose and dance her way across the building. What’s most refreshing is that for once a fragrance brand’s message doesn’t centre on sensuality, but rather on being yourself, no matter how crazy that may be.

Balmain

Harnessing the collective celebrity pull of the Kardashian-Wests, Olivier Rousteing and the brand, Balmain’s latest campaign, which doubled as the music video for Kanye West’s Wolves was bound to grab eyeballs. The video features other known faces as well, including Joan Smalls, Jourdan Dunn and Kanye’s collaborators Sia and Vic Mensa. The video perfectly combines West’s music and the brand’s OTT disco-shine glamour such that even though it doesn’t tell much of a story, it feels like a cut above the usual fashion films.

Christian Louboutin

The brand’s holiday film this year, called The Tale of the Shoemaker and the Stolen Stars, is presented in the form of a gorgeously illustrated and animated fashion fairytale. Centered on the Gravitanita shoe from the brand’s Spring Summer 2017 collection, the film tells the story of a passionate shoemaker, who borrows stars from the sky to create a special pair of shoes for the queen. When things go awry, the sky takes its revenge. Having told only a part of the tale so far, the brand is building momentum before revealing the whole story.

H&M

Perhaps one of the most watched and talked about holiday fashion films of the season is H&M’s Come Together, directed by Wes Anderson, starring Adrien Brody. The film has a feel-good story, with the director’s signature visual style and treatment being the stand-out element. It’s a simple Christmas film, done well.