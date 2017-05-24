Luxury & Brands

7 Cool Accessories For The Travel Enthusiast

Relax in style with our picks of trendy travel gear…

Take your holiday fun quotient up a notch with our curated kit of must-have travel gear. Compact cameras, fancy fitness trackers, sexy shades and sleek noise-cancelling headphones are guaranteed to make your getaway a thoroughly stylish affair

Bowers & Wilkins P9 Signature Headphones

Available on www.headphonezone.in

Native Union Lightning Cable Collection

Available on www.nativeunion.hk

Motiv Ring Activity Tracker

Available for pre-order on www.mymotiv.com

HP Sprocket Photo Printer

Available on www.amazon.in

Michael Kors White Acetate Aviators With Aquamarine Lenses

Available at Michael Kors boutiques in New Delhi and Mumbai.

Sony DSC-RX100M5 Compact Digital Camera

Available on www.amazon.in

Lipault X Ines De La Fressange Laptop Backpack

Available at all Lipault retail outlets and Samsonite Black Label and Classic stores.