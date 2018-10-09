Luxury & Brands

6 Beauty Products That Will Dress Up Your Dresser

With equal emphasis on quality and design, you will have a hard time disposing of these creatively packaged products once you’re done using them….

Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer in 23.75 Karat Gold

As if Dyson’s products were already not desirable enough, their hair dryer is hand gilded in 23.75 karat gold. Sourced from Florence, the gold leaf has been chosen for its colour and lustre. At approximately 333 atoms thick (yes, they’ve actually counted them), each leaf is incredibly thin and applied by hand. Five leaves are used on each product and are then brushed together to form a smooth, even finish. The bright blue body is a is a nice finishing touch in addition to the red case that the dryer comes in. Lovers of extravagance, this one’s for you.

Buy it at Dyson India.

L’Oreal Paris X Balmain Color Riche Lipsticks

The iconic beauty brand collaborated with one of the world’s edgiest fashion houses to launch 12 tailor-made lipsticks with the cases being designed by none other than the Creative Director at Balmain, Olivier Rousteing himself. The lip colours are designed to embody three themes – safari which comes in green marble for the nature lover, rock which comes in blue for the rebel and couture with comes in onyx for the fashionista. Presented in an elegant leather box inlaid with velvet, the lipsticks are infused with pure pigments and camellia oil to create a moisturising, matte finish.

Buy it at Nykaa.

Benefit’s GALifornia Golden Pink Blush

Benefit has always been one of those brands that likes to experiment with both designs and names — remember their iconic Sexy Motherpucker glosses? — and this time it’s a cheerful mixture of both. The new GALifornia Golden Pink Blush blends bright pink with shimmering gold for a sun-kissed glow that complements all skin tones. The soft, blend-able formula captures the warmth of California sunshine, while the signature scent features notes of pink grapefruit & vanilla. The clincher? The golden part of the blush is shaped to look like the sun and the chic box comes with its own rounded blush brush and mirror.

Buy it at Sephora.

Forest Essential’s Ayurvedic Sheet Masks

Being touted as one of India’s first Ayurvedic sheet masks, Forest Essential’s newest offerings are an amalgamation of highly effective Ayurvedic ingredients, traditional methodologies and innovative modern technology. A combination of specific herbs, roots and minerals is blended into a deep conditioning serum called a Kashyam. A biodegradable cotton cellulose mask is then soaked into this potent serum which deeply hydrates, lifts and brightens the skin using only the purest and most natural ingredients. Christened Tejasvi, Ojas and Sundari, the sheet masks are neatly sheathed in packets of sky blue, deep red and midnight blue respectively that feature beautiful illustrations of the flora and fauna that they are inspired by.

Buy it at Forest Essentials.

Bobbi Brown’s Extra Glow Skincare Palette

Think of it as a 3-in-1 fix when you’re on the go. Equipped with three separate slots for an extra face oil, extra soothing balm and skin salve in a chic white case, Bobbi Brown’s Extra Glow Skincare Palette is a product your handbag will definitely thank you for, owing to its convenient size. The face oil is the perfect antidote for dry skin while the skin salve calms irritation. Finally, the extra soothing balm provides instant hydration on whichever part of the body it is applied to, be it your lips, cuticles or even your heels. You can also dab a small quantity of it over your makeup to give your cheeks a healthy glow.

Buy it at Nykaa.

Aura Mugler by Mugler

Taking off from the TVC for the perfume which features a lithe, nude woman following a strange throbbing green light — (think the bioluminescence from Avatar’s Pandora forest in green instead of blue), Mugler’s newest fragrance is a treat for those who love vanilla. The sweet candy aroma soon gives way to fresh floral notes that dominate the scent. The fragrance that comes in a bright, heart-shaped emerald bottle which celebrates the intuitive instinct that Mugler describes as innately feminine in nature.

Buy it at Perfumery.