5 Ways You Can Wear Red Lipstick

Goth girl or scarlet siren, channel your personality through your pout this festive season

Glitter Glamour

These were seen on the runway in India and abroad. The best way to achieve this look is to apply a creamy or glossy red lipstick and then dab red glitter carefully on the lips, using a flat brush or your fingers. Use Scotch tape to remove any leftover glitter from around the mouth.

Slick and Glossy

This is a very high-maintenance look but if you pull it off it can be supersexy. Apply a liner all over the lips — this makes a good long-lasting base. Then apply a stain or gloss over it.

The ’70s Pout

Another glossy look but this one is dark and decadent! No bright reds here.

Matt, Opaque and Classic

It’s sexy and powerful. Make sure you pick a highly pigmented lip colour. This isn’t a job that can be done in a hurry.

Goth Girl

Don’t use a liner — go with a red matt lipstick. It’s a look that works without looking dated. Oxblood or maroon should do the trick.

