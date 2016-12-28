Fashion
5 Unique Ways Of Styling A Scarf
Side swept
Verve pick: Mitzah scarf from Dior
Boyfriend knot
Verve pick: Bandeau scarf from Louis Vuitton
Chic wrap
Verve pick: Square scarf from Louis Vuitton
Double trouble
Verve pick: Cashmere scarf from Burberry
Gatsby style
Verve pick: Large silk square scarf from Hermès
How to get the model’s beauty look? Read the decode here.
