  • December 2016
  • Volume 25
  • '16 Issue 12
Verve Magazine Verve Magazine
The Spirit of Today's Woman
India's premier luxury lifestyle women's magazine

BROWSE MENU
Fashion
December 28, 2016

5 Unique Ways Of Styling A Scarf

Photography by Prateek Pinto. Styling by Anuradha Gandhi. Model courtesy: Angelina from TFM India. Hair and make-up by Lakme Salon

Give this wardrobe staple a glamourous update

Side swept 

Verve pick: Mitzah scarf from Dior

Boyfriend knot 

Verve pick: Bandeau scarf from Louis Vuitton

Chic wrap 

Verve pick: Square scarf from Louis Vuitton

Double trouble 

Verve pick: Cashmere scarf from Burberry 

Gatsby style

Verve pick: Large silk square scarf from Hermès

How to get the model’s beauty look? Read the decode here.

Tags: Fashion, Featured, Online Exclusive, Scarf
Share on:
Share
Pin
Stumble
Shares 47

Related posts from Verve:

Leave a Reply

Verve Trending

47 Shares
Tweet
Share
Pin
Stumble
Recommended reading from VERVE:
hermes liat towers window display
Discover Four Worlds In This Window Display

Fashion films of 2016, luxury, Kenzo, fragrances. Christian Louboutin
7 Fashion Films of 2016 That Tell a Story

scarf-beauty
5 Steps To Achieve a Flawless Look For Fall

Close