Beauty

5 Steps To Achieve a Flawless Look For Fall

Luminous and dewy…we show you how to get this look

1. Start off with a dewy base for the skin and air brush it for a natural and flawless look.

2. Move onto to the eyes by applying an eye primer starting from the eyelid to the brow bone upwards. Apply a beige matte shadow with an orange undertone and blend it towards the outer corner of the eyes. Use the same shadow on the lower rim and blend it well.

3. Comb the brows, shape them with a brown brow pencil and blend them in softly with a brow brush. Next, apply a liquid eyeliner on the lash line and the coat the eyelashes with black mascara.

4. Blend in a soft peach matte blush from the apple of the cheeks towards the temple.

5. Use a soft creamy baby pink lip colour on your face to add just the right amount of tint onto your lips. Finish the look with a spritz of moisture water on the face.