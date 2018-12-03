5 Picks From The Iconic Studio Malabar’s New Store
Plates as Decor
A common sight in many Parsi households, antique plates make for beautiful displays. Elevated to create interesting wall art or simply displayed on delicate wooden tables or chests, these plates are a unique way to introduce history into a modern design aesthetic.
Regal Offering
From skillfully hand-hammered boxes to intricately crafted vessels and sculpted idols, India is renowned for its beautiful brassware work, which also holds historic value. Studio Malabar curates a section of finely made brass products that will enhance any space with a touch of timeless utility.
Hand to Hand
An exquisite range of hand-embroidered silk purses and clutch bags at Studio Malabar are perfect for a classic evening soiree. They can also double up as delicate jewellery keepers and a fine replacement for leather extras.
Keepers of Textiles
Studio Malabar champions Indian textiles by producing custom-made clothing in heritage crafts. A bespoke range of hand-woven saris, scarves and home décor (especially the cushions) products perfectly reflect the essence of our culture.
Antique Effect
Statement restored home décor — furniture, artefacts — come with transformational powers and vintage appeal. Crafted in house, candle stands and jewellery boxes bring rustic luxury to contemporary interiors.
