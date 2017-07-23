Beauty

5 Perfumes That Will Have Everyone Inhaling Deeply Around You

An evocative interpretation of the season’s perfumes and the ingredients that make them come alive

Nina Ricci Luna Blossom

This is a lighter rendition of the intense woody-floral scent Nina, composed particularly for the Asian market. A burst of fresh bergamot and Nashi pear meets the floral mid notes of peony, magnolia and jasmine — whose presence asserts the perfume’s sensual side.

Marc Jacobs Daisy Kiss

Inspired by the vivid bursts of colour in Marc Jacobs’ latest resort collection, this is a much-awaited limited edition of the brand’s popular Daisy fragrance range. It opens with refreshing honey pomelo, apricot nectar and violet and leads into the heart of osmanthus. Grown in a Mediterranean climate, these delicate flowers are known for their sweet floral-woody scent.

Elie Saab Le Parfum Resort Collection

The freshness of Italian red mandarin and frangipani meets the white floral core of orange blossom and Sambac jasmine in this limited-edition fragrance. The heady and exotic aroma of frangipani oil adds a romantic touch.

Coach New York EDP

Taking a cue from the energy of New York City, it has an interesting mix of pink pepper and raspberry leaves that gives way to cyclamen and rose on a seductive base of suede and musk. The faint, barely-there scent of cyclamen flowers softens the intensity of other notes and lends a delicate, feminine feel.

Bulgari Splendida Rose Rose

The ancient Greeks believed this flower to be a gift from Mount Olympus and used its essence to perfume royal baths and rooms. Paying tribute to its divine roots, it is a concoction of 45 different types of roses, its intensity softened by woody notes of patchouli, vetiver and musk.