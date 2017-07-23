  • July 2017
5 Perfumes That Will Have Everyone Inhaling Deeply Around You

Text by Aparrna Gupta. Illustrations by Tanuja Ramani

An evocative interpretation of the season’s perfumes and the ingredients that make them come alive

Nina Ricci Luna Blossom

This is a lighter rendition of the intense woody-floral scent Nina, composed particularly for the Asian market. A burst of fresh bergamot and Nashi pear meets the floral mid notes of peony, magnolia and jasmine — whose presence asserts the perfume’s sensual side.

Marc Jacobs Daisy Kiss

Inspired by the vivid bursts of colour in Marc Jacobs’ latest resort collection, this is a much-awaited limited edition of the brand’s popular Daisy fragrance range. It opens with refreshing honey pomelo, apricot nectar and violet and leads into the heart of osmanthus. Grown in a Mediterranean climate, these delicate flowers are known for their sweet floral-woody scent.

Elie Saab Le Parfum Resort Collection

The freshness of Italian red mandarin and frangipani meets the white floral core of orange blossom and Sambac jasmine in this limited-edition fragrance. The heady and exotic aroma of frangipani oil adds a romantic touch.

Coach New York EDP

Taking a cue from the energy of New York City, it has an interesting mix of pink pepper and raspberry leaves that gives way to cyclamen and rose on a seductive base of suede and musk. The faint, barely-there scent of cyclamen flowers softens the intensity of other notes and lends a delicate, feminine feel.

Bulgari Splendida Rose Rose

The ancient Greeks believed this flower to be a gift from Mount Olympus and used its essence to perfume royal baths and rooms. Paying tribute to its divine roots, it is a concoction of 45 different types of roses, its intensity softened by woody notes of patchouli, vetiver and musk.

