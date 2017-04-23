Beauty

4 Spas To Help You Unwind In Luxury

From pure plant extracts to the headiest essential oils, these wellness treatments will leave you rejuvenated

Cocooned Comfort

Clarins Spa Clarins Spa Clarins Spa Clarins Spa

The recently launched W Goa at Vagator beach marries revelry with wellness. The kitschy design elements and lively music which resonates from every nook and corner can inspire even the most inhibited to shake a leg. They set the vibe for a detoxifying yet refueling experience at Spa by Clarins, with specially created treatments and massages to tempt your senses and enliven your soul. A sprawling cave-like structure, it seems to be carved out of the earth below ground level. Once you reach the spa reception, surrender yourself to the able hands of the therapists. Clarins, the legendary French skincare brand is known for blending pure plant extracts with cutting-edge technology. Each massage boasts of a different technique and a series of strokes developed by founder Jacques Courtin-Clarins based on his in-depth knowledge of physiotherapy. If spoilt for choice, opt for The Art of Touch, a 90-minute signature treatment for an utterly pampering escape to relaxation.

Blissful Baths

Spa la Vie by L’Occitane Spa la Vie by L’Occitane

Spa la Vie by L’Occitane, located in the busiest area of South Mumbai, offers an escape to Provence. From the moment you enter, it is an olfactory journey with energising aromas of lavender and verbena essential oils engulfing your senses. Immortelle Anti-Ageing treatment gives visible brightness while Angelica produces an instant glow. For ultimate decadence, go for the hammam — a Turkish treatment with a Provencal twist! First, a soothing rain shower gets rid of toxins and dead skin. The detoxification process begins by lying on a heated bed, where basalt stones are used to relieve muscle tension, ensuring deep relaxation. A gentle massage with essential oils follows a thorough scrubbing of the body, leaving it refreshed.

Time To Indulge

Looking for a short break from the madding crowd? Head for a rejuvenating escape to the Radisson Blu Resort and Spa Karjat, home to Escenza Spa which offers Swedish, deep tissue, aroma and Ayurvedic massages. After a comforting dip in the pool, head straight to the spa to give yourself some precious pampering. The presence of a gigantic reclining Buddha statue, potted greens and scented candles lends a peaceful aura to the space. Try the Escenza Touch, a mix of massage techniques best suited for relaxation both at somatic and psychological levels. Elevate the experience by including a body scrub and wrap. Take your pick from sandalwood jasmine and orange, chocolate, lemon and orange, neem and tulsi, and mint and musk, depending on whether you want to detox, energise, rejuvenate or relax. If only making all the decisions in life were as joyful!

Lounge And Luxuriate

Craving a day of relaxation without moving out of the city? Check out the Sofitel Indulgence Offer that invites you to a day of pampering and spoiling at the hotel. The package starts with an hour-long, revitalising treatment at Sofitel Mumbai BKC’s 24-hour So Spa where the therapist’s expert fingers painlessly iron out the muscle knots and stiffness. The sense of unwinding continues as you are led to the Savio John Pereira Salon located conveniently next door, for a refreshing hair wash and blow-dry. And the best part? A soothing ‘bomb’ pedicure polishes your feet so that you can almost see yourself in them. If you are feeling energetic enough, do a lap in the L’Oh Pool and Bar while you nibble delicately at a healthy salad from Artisan. Unbend!