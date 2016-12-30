Fashion
34 Best International Red Carpet Looks of 2016
Compiled by Sadaf Shaikh and Tanisha Choudhury
(Click on any image to view in gallery and to see who they’re wearing at which event.)
Aishwarya Rai in Elie Saab at Cannes 2016
Blake Lively in Atelier Versace at Cannes 2016
Amal and George Clooney in Atelier Versace and Armani at Cannes 2016
Sonam Kapoor in Ralph & Russo at Cannes 2016
Emma Watson in Calvin Klein at MET Gala 2016
Kate Hudson in Atelier Versace at MET Gala 2016
Claire Danes in Zac Posen at MET Gala 2016
Beyonce in Givenchy at MET Gala 2016
Rachel McAdams in Elie Saab Couture at Critics' Choice Awards 2016
Michelle Monaghan in Monique Lhuillier at the Critics' Choice Awards 2016
Alicia Vikander in Louis Vuitton at The Oscars 2016
Brie Larson in Gucci at The Oscars 2016
Cate Blanchett in Armani Prive at The Oscars 2016
Charlize Theron in Dior at The Oscars 2016
Naomi Watts in Armani Prive at The Oscars 2016
Olivia Wilde in Valentino at The Oscars 2016
Rooney Mara in Givenchy Haute Couture at The Oscars 2016
Taylor Swift in Atelier Versace at The Grammys 2016
Jennifer Lawrence in Dior Couture at Golden Globe Awards 2016
Jennifer Lopez in Giambattista Valli at Golden Globe Awards 2016
Lady Gaga in Atelier Versace at Golden Globe Awards 2016
Kristen bell in Zuhair Murad at The Emmry Awards 2016
Maisie Williams in Markus Lupfer at The Emmy Awards 2016
Priyanka Chopra in Jason Wu at The Emmy Awards 2016
Sarah Paulson in Prada at The Emmy Awards 2016
Taraji P. Henson in Vera Wang at The Emmy Awards 2016
Millie Bobby Brown in Valentino at The Emmy Awards 2016
Emma Stone in Atelier Versace at Venice Film Festival
Lupita Nyongo in Elie Saab at the premier of Queen of Katwe
Rihanna in Miu Miu at Black Girls Rock awards
Selena Gomez in Prada at the American Music Awards 2016
Karlie Kloss in Marchesa at Amfar Gala 2016