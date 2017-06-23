  • June 2017
  • Volume 26
  • '17 Issue 06
Verve Magazine Verve Magazine
The Spirit of Today's Woman
India's premier luxury lifestyle women's magazine

BROWSE MENU
Beauty
June 23, 2017

3 Fragrances For Those Who Love The Scent Of Flowers

Text by Aparrna Gupta. Photographs by Prateek Patel

A mix of heady ingredients work their magic in the latest perfumes….

Carolina Herrera New York 35th-Anniversary Edition

This lively reinterpretation of the original embodies all that legendary couturier Carolina Herrera represents, playing on her favourite scents, tuberose and jasmine.

Mon Guerlain

Despite its wide use in fragrances for men thanks to its earthy notes, Carla Lavender is incorporated beautifully in this feminine scent. Sensual jasmine sambac and vanilla lend the composition an addictive character.

Decadence One Eight K Edition Marc Jacobs

The latest flanker of Marc Jacobs Decadence comes dressed in resplendent shades of gold. Bulgarian rose, orris root and jasmine sambac create an exotic bouquet at the heart, balanced by earthy base notes of amber, papyrus wood and vetiver.

Tags: Beauty, Carolina Herrera New York 35th-Anniversary Edition, Decadence One Eight K Edition Marc Jacobs, Featured, Fragrances, Mon Guerlain
Share on:
Share
Pin
Stumble

Related posts from Verve:

Leave a Reply

Verve Trending

Tweet
Share
Pin
Stumble