June 17, 2017

28 Things You Can Give Your Dad Instead OF A High-Five This Father’s Day

Compiled by Sadaf Shaikh, Wyanet Vaz, Simone Louis and Tina Dastur

There’s something for every kind of dad!

It all started when he first held you in his arms. Staring into the vast depths of your button eyes, he promised himself that he would always be there for you, without exception. That would include the time you’d  punch that kindergarten boy a little harder than you should and his mother screams at you hysterically. It would also mean picking you, when he’d have to take sides between your mom and you as she vehemently opposes the idea of your first overnight stay. And finally, it would mean a soft hug or a firm squeeze of the shoulder when you’d have your heart broken for the first time and won’t want to talk to anybody. And he’s made good on each and every one of those promises, sometimes even going beyond the call of duty to get you ice cream in the middle of the night.

Of course, it’s not always sunny in daddy realm. There are those cringe-worthy dad jokes that will make a rather unfortunate appearance as you introduce him to your crush. Then there are those moments when your friends and relatives can only nod politely as he endlessly raves about your accomplishments. Of course, you’d do well to not forget all the times he pulls you in for a hug and musses your hair in front of your work colleagues, sometimes even in front of your boss! Honestly, we could go on. But tomorrow is Father’s Day, so we’ll put a lid on the whining long enough to curate a list of cool gifts for the most reliable man in in your life.

P.S. We intentionally excluded the book on dad jokes. He does not need to add any more of those to his repertoire.

    A subscription to Origin One's monthly stationery box
    Embroidered shirts from Andamen
    Outdoor speakers by Bose
    Adidas Originals NMD XR1 (top) and Salvatore Ferragamo high-top sneakers (bottom)
    Illustrated Batman notebooks from Moleskine
    Shaving kit from Bombay Shaving Company
    Gift card from Brooks Brothers
    A set of Neil Gaiman's best works
    Pink Floyd's The Division Bell bookends from The Entertainment Store
    Cufflinks from Forevermark (top) and Herringbone & Sui (bottom)
    Fitbit Blaze fitness tracker in gunmental black
    GoPro HERO4 Session
    Stacking shelf from Muji
    A booking at The Jungle Machan
    Customised loafers from Louis Vuitton
    A subscription to Netflix
    Laptop bag from Nappa Dori
    Augmented paper writing by Mont Blanc that digitizes your work automatically
    Tissot Bridgeport Lepine Mechanical pocket watch
    Nespresso's Citiz coffeemaker
    Parisian Break by Givenchy
    A meal at Razzberry Rhinoceros
    Watch trunk (left) and scotch trunk (right) from The Trunk Company
    Pocket squares by Sunil Mehra
    Pocket knife from Victorinox
    A grooming session at Truefitt & Hill
    A vintage vinyl from The Revolver Club
