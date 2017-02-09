Beauty

14 Best Anti-Pollution Skincare Products To Have

Protect your skin from the perils of urban living

1. Dior One Essential City Defense Toxin Shield Pollution & UV Advanced Protection SPF 50

This product repels polluting particles and keeps them away from the surface of the skin.

2. Shiseido Urban Environment UV SPF 50

Here’s a daily sunscreen that doubles up as a make-up base and defends against external invaders.

3. Lancôme UV Expert Youth Shield Aqua Gel SPF 50

It oﬀers protection from UVA rays, pollution, stress and blue light from our mobile and laptop screens.

4. Clinique City Block Purifying Charcoal Clay Mask + Scrub

This charcoal clay mask and scrub removes toxins, excess oil and dirt, and reduces the appearance of large pores over time.

5. Innisfree Smart Foundation

Much like an invisible mask, this foundation forms a thin, protective film on skin to protect it against external irritants like dust or pollution.

6. Sisley Ecological Compound

It helps the skin fight damages caused due to factors such as pollution and cigarette smoke and restores the skin to a more toned supple state, enabling it to get maximum benefit from future treatments.

7. La Roche-Posay Effaclar Purifying Foaming Gel

Gently cleanses impurities while respecting the skin’s pH balance. Zinc purifies and helps remove excess grease.

8. Kaya Antox Vit – C

Formula Vitamin C counteracts free radicals responsible for premature skin ageing, and delays the appearance of dark spots, fine lines and wrinkles to give you softer, smoother skin.

9. Souhait Essentials Day Shield

It defends the skin from UV rays, invisible urban pollution and free radicals. Containing a mix of roseship seed, extracts of pomegranate, bamboo, raspberry and wheatgerm, and cold- pressed almond oil, it improves skin elasticity and texture.

10. Chanel Le Bi-Phase Visage

Blue microalgae protect the cells from the stress caused by external pollution, while marine salicornia increases the cells’ ability to retain moisture.

11. The Body Shop Skin Defence Multi-Protection

This milk-to-water essence, with broad spectrum UV filters, brightening red algae and vitamin C, helps protect the skin against multiple aggressors that a city girl faces daily.

12. Just Herbs Rejuvenating Beauty Elixir

This facial serum rich in antioxidants, specifically brahmi, helps neutralise the free radicals and its anti-inflammatory ingredients help soothe the skin.

13. Clarins UV Plus Anti-pollution Day Screen Multi-Protection

Organic Alpine sanicle and cantaloupe melon extracts shield the cells and their DNA against oxidative stress.

14 .Kiehl’s Cilantro And Orange Extract Pollutant Defending Masque

Use this leave-on mask twice a week instead of your regular night cream for skin that looks visibly clean and healthy.