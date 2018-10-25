Fashion

10 Jimmy Choo Shoes For You To Step Out In Style This Festive Season

Iconic footwear brand Jimmy Choo is all set for the season — with a renovated store and a collection that redefines understated grace and delicate artistry….

Jimmy Choo’s store at Mumbai’s Palladium underwent a change for the better, as the refurbished boutique — designed by architect Christian Lahoude — now carries collections for both women and men, all under one roof. A brass and glass façade welcomes you in. The marble walls are magnificent in Choo’s signature metallic shades of satin gold and white. The oyster stone and mother-of-pearl chevron floor lends it a modern and yet sophisticated feel, while the mink velvet furniture is plush and comfortable. Bespoke and bridal services will now complete the circle of offerings along with seasonal collections.

Jimmy Choo’s latest products here pay homage to the lyrically whimsical work of Russian-born French artist Romain de Tirtoff, more famously known as Erté. The womenswear collection — comprising footwear and bags — is tastefully designed in seasonally apt colours such as pop and navy blue, grape purple, dark grey and black. Metallic accents of gold, silver and bronze adorn the accessories in forms ranging from bold buckles and grommets to delicately-furbished studs and glitter. The motifs of metallic pearl, birds and florals can be seen throughout the line, each one evoking the beauty of Erté’s magical art. Leopard prints and silk fringes bring in elements of fierce drama. Since leather, suede, velvet and mink fur are fabrics that gain popularity in winter, they too have been revisited.

The menswear collection brings in an urban sense with strong characteristics, inspired by those from the 16th to the 21st centuries. Muted shades of black, bottle green, bordeaux, navy blue and smoke grey make up the line. Textures of leather, velvet and suede are detailed sparsely with pearls, fringes and glittered embroideries — once again redefining the notion of modern masculinity. New elements have been introduced as well, by way of pheasant-feathered accents, leather prints with metallic motifs and detachable tassels.

It might seem like Jimmy Choo has found a fine balance at their new store, and with a bright and colourful collection, they’re ready to help you prepare for the oncoming festive season with these top picks: