Saluting Women Of Power

Overheard: “Real women serve as their own role models.”

The evening of April 13 saw the Ladies’ Wing of IMC Chamber of Commerce & Industry celebrate 50 years of facilitating and promoting the empowerment of women. Over recent years, the IMC has seen women entrepreneurs, academicians, journalists, social activists and home makers come together to create opportunities that foster the development of Indian women. During the course of the evening, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the audience about the progress of womens’ rights in the country followed by the launch of a book chronicling the journey of the organisation by Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Mr. Devendra Fadnavis, Member of Parliament Poonam Mahajan, and actor Katrina Kaif. The event also saw the likes of designer Anita Dongre, police commissioner Rashmi Shukla, educationist Meera Issac and social activist Chetna Gala Sinha, who were felicitated for their contribution, take to the podium to eulogize a cause so close to their hearts.

IMC Ladies’ Wing President Radhika Nath stated, “The IMC Ladies’ Wing was an early attempt to foster the creativity and entrepreneurial spirit that lay hidden within every woman. The theme for this year, ‘SOAR: rise to your potential’, is a call for women to act on their own behalf to overcome institutional and personal barriers to success.” The evening was spent reminiscing about the fruit that the cause had borne over the years and grander plans for the future.