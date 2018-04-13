  • April 2018
  • Volume 27
  • '18 Issue 04
Verve Magazine Verve Magazine
The Spirit of Today's Woman
India's premier luxury lifestyle women's magazine

BROWSE MENU
Pomp
April 13, 2018

Scent-Sual Delight

Overheard: “I am so happy I got rid of my cold two days ago!”

This is a domain where aficionados rely heavily on their noses — so the guests at the launch of the new niche perfume retailer Perfumer Scentido India in the elegant neighbourhood of Mumbai’s Flora Fountain were all prepared to indulge their olfactory senses. Shefali and Shishir Mehta played perfect hosts at the intimate cocktail evening.

Tags: Anjali Gaekwar, Anju Chulani, Ayesha Mehta, Bindu Mittal, Chandler Burr, Dimple Nahar, Farah Oomerbhoy, Featured, Gayatri Rangachari-Shah, Ira Dubey, Laila Marker, Parties, Perfumer Scentido India, Pomp, Pratima Bhatia, Priya and Rishad Nathani, Priya Gaekwar, Priya Seth, Roohi Jaikishan, Shalini Shahani, Shefali Mehta, Shishir Mehta, Tanaz Doshi
Share on:
Share
Pin
Stumble

Related posts from Verve:

Leave a Reply

Verve Trending

Tweet
Share
Pin
Stumble