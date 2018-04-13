Pomp

Scent-Sual Delight

Overheard: “I am so happy I got rid of my cold two days ago!”

This is a domain where aficionados rely heavily on their noses — so the guests at the launch of the new niche perfume retailer Perfumer Scentido India in the elegant neighbourhood of Mumbai’s Flora Fountain were all prepared to indulge their olfactory senses. Shefali and Shishir Mehta played perfect hosts at the intimate cocktail evening.