What To Expect From The First Exhibition At Priya Jhaveris’ Recently Reopened Gallery

With an exciting new exhibit underway, Mumbai’s Jhaveri Contemporary continues its tradition of redefining how art is viewed

Lubna Chowdhary Lubna Chowdhary, Edgeland 2, 2017, Ceramic, 58 x 104 cm

After a round of makeovers over the last few months, one of the city’s favourite galleries, Jhaveri Contemporary, has reopened its gorgeous sea-facing property to the public. Coming back strong, their latest exhibit, Windows, brings together five renowned global artists to showcase their awareness of modernist architecture and design. Priya Jhaveri, director and co-founder at Jhaveri Contemporary, fills us in….

Lubna Chowdhary Lubna Chowdhary, Landscape, 2012, Ceramic, 15 x 15 x 15 cm each (approx.) Anwar Jalal Shemza Anwar Jalal Shemza, Edifice, 1959, Aquatint and Intaglio, Edition of 10, 20.8 x 16.5 cm Ayesha Singh Ayesha Singh, Hybrid Drawings, 2017, Wrought iron, 274.3 x 231 cm, 274.3 x 210.8 cm, 274.3 x 198 cm Seher Shah Seher Shah, Capitol Complex, 2012, Collage on paper, 28 x 36 cm Simryn Gill Simryn Gill, Windows, 2011, 2017, C-type photograph, hand printed, Edition 2 + 1AP, 152.4 x 127 cm Simryn Gill Simryn Gill, Windows, 2011, 2017, C-type photograph, hand printed, Edition 2 + 1AP, 152.4 x 127 cm Seher Shah Seher Shah, Capitol Complex, 2012, Collage on paper, 28 x 36 cm

Anything different about Jhaveri Contemporary this time around?

Nothing at all – we’ve taken the summer to do some necessary renovations to the space itself, but the gallery programme and mandate remains the same: to show artists, across generations and nationalities, whose work is informed by South Asian connections and traditions.

Can you tell us a little about the current exhibition, Windows?

The five artists brought together – Anwar Jalal Shemza, Simryn Gill, Lubna Chowdhary, Seher Shah and Ayesha Singh – span generations. Their work is in different media and they have, of course, different sensibilities. What they have in common, however, is a cosmopolitanism of inspiration and allusion – and, specifically in this exhibition, a wide-ranging reference to built form in modern architecture and design.

The exhibition is accompanied by an essay by scholar and artist Iftikhar Dadi. This is the first time we present Anwar Jalal Shemza’s prints in India and also the first time Lubna Chowdhary shows her beautiful ceramics in the country.

Where can we expect to see Jhaveri Contemporary in the near future?

Abu Dhabi Art 2017, in the section Focus: Beyond Territory, curated by Dr Omar Kholeif, Manilow Senior Curator at the Museum of Contemporary Art Chicago. We will present a collaborative work of Iftikhar Dadi and Nalini Malani, Bloodlines, from 1997, which looks at the dislocation and trauma associated with India’s Partition. We will also participate in Art Basel Hong Kong with a solo presentation of a new work by Ali Kazim in March 2018.