Verve Weekend Guide

From an art festival that will showcase the works of over 550 artists to a three-day Spanish culinary extravaganza, Verve gives you the lowdown on the events that should be on your radar this weekend…

ART

The Allure Of India — Company Paintings

A special project curated by Dr Seema Bhalla, The Allure Of India documents works by the last great masters of The Company School of Art, that flourished in our country between the 17th and early-20th centuries. A mix of Indian miniature art made popular during the Mughal era and European perspective and lines brought to the subcontinent by the traders, this Indo-European style of painting presents to viewers glimpses of our historical and culturally-rich past. Many of these works are reminiscent of those found at the British Museum and Victoria & Albert Museum (London, UK); Musée de la Compagnie des Indes (France) and Rijksmuseum (Netherlands), and each one has supported the show with free access to images from their collections.

The Allure Of India — Company Paintings is on display at Bikaner House (Pandara Rd, Pandara Flats, India Gate), New Delhi until November 25.

India Art Festival



Back in its 4th edition, the India Art Festival — one of India’s largest fairs — will showcase 30 art galleries with 550 artists and over 3000 artworks this year. Presenting new and emerging artists on the same platform as established names and renowned galleries, this fair brings to audiences the best in modern and contemporary Indian art.

The India Art Festival is on display at Thyagraj Stadium (Laxmi Bai Nagar, INA Colony), New Delhi from November 22-25.

FOOD

Thanksgiving Feast at Indigo Deli, Mumbai

Get together with your friends and family to celebrate Thanksgiving with a delectable menu of the festival’s best offerings. Created by Indigo Deli’s corporate head chef Kedar Bobde, the restaurant’s special menu includes specials like stuffed roulade of butterball turkey with saffron dauphinoise, grilled beans, brandy peppercorn jus or creamed mushroom sauce; yellow cheddar and beer soup, maple roasted pumpkin salad with figs, arugula, goat cheese, and port dressing; Carbonara risotto with a soft poached egg; and porcini or pan-seared red snapper with Mediterranean quinoa and arugula butter. Feast away!

The special Thanksgiving menu is on offer at all outlets of Indigo Deli from November 22-25.

Spanish Extravaganza at The Taj Mahal Hotels, Mumbai & Delhi

Bringing the vibrant European nation closer to India, the luxury hotel chain’s second Spanish Extravaganza presents a three-day culinary festival that features platters by award-winning Michelin star chefs, tapas gurus, paella masters and sommeliers. Experience a lavish five-course meal by chefs Miguel Barrera Barrachina and Ignacio Solana Perez, indulge in helpings of paella with the dish expert Santi Almuina, and sip on Spanish wines as you enjoy delightful flamenco performances. Salud!

The Spanish Extravaganza festival will take place at The Taj Mahal Palace Hotel (Apollo Bunder, Colaba), Mumbai from November 23-25 and at The Taj Mahal Hotel (1, Man Singh Road), New Delhi from November 30 to December 2.

MUSIC & THEATRE

NCPA International Jazz Festival 2018, Mumbai

To celebrate the theme of ‘Nine Countries – One Language’, the NCPA brings onto stage performers from France, Canada, Italy, Hungary, Japan, Australia, Cuba, Brazil, New York and India who will introduce the best of jazz to Indian fans. Performing for the first time in India will be The Clifford Brown Legacy Band, and jazz ambassador for the US Department of State, Ari Roland will also perform with his quartet. The grand finale of the three-day musical showcase will have two jam sessions in Latin and Blues that are sure to get the audiences grooving!

The NCPA International Jazz Festival 2018 is taking place at the Tata Theatre, National Centre for the Performing Arts (NCPA Marg, Nariman Point), Mumbai from November 23-25 .

I’m Every Woman — A Celebration of Divas in Musical History, Bengaluru

Tina Turner, Lady Gaga, Amy Winehouse, Adele, Britney Spears, Whitney Houston, Mariah Carey, Etta James, Annie Lennox, Carrie Underwood and Nina Simone — all these are ladies we’ve admired and grown up listening to, their tunes finding a place on everyone’s playlist. A special evening featuring female singers from Bengaluru will celebrate these divas of pop and rock as they belt out songs by these iconic performers. Classic Rock band Another Kind of Green will open the show, that is slated to feature the best tunes of these great divas of music.

I’m Every Woman — A Celebration of Divas in Musical History is taking place at BFlat (Brookefield Mall, Graphite India Main Road, Kundalahalli), Bengaluru on November 24 at 9pm.