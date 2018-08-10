Screen + Sound + Stage

Verve Weekend Guide

Verve gives you the low-down on events that should be on your radar this long weekend…

ART

Craft Béton – Cement. Reimagined.

Birth Brutalist

This exhibition features works by several international designers, who’ve worked with cement to create fascinating creations, showcasing the versatility of the material. Part of the multi-disciplinary arts festival Habitat Photosphere, the works on display celebrate art, nature, and life itself.

Craft Béton – Cement. Reimagined. is on display at Visual Arts Gallery, India Habitat Centre (Lodhi Road, Institutional Area, Lodhi Colony), New Delhi until August 12.

FOOD

Independence Day Dawaat at The Bombay Canteen

The Bombay Canteen Independence Thali

If doing a good deed and being treated to scrumptious food in return is your kind of thing, then here’s one event you can’t miss. This Independence Day, Chef-Partner Thomas Zacharias and his team at The Bombay Canteen present a spread of delicacies from around the country for you to savour, from misal pav to shahi khichdi. The best part? Pay as much as you like – all proceeds are in aid of Miracle Foundation India, an NGO for kids.

The Independence Day Dawaat is taking place at The Bombay Canteen (Unit-1, Process House, S.B. Road, Kamala Mills), Mumbai on August 15, from 11:30am to 3:30pm.

National S’mores Day at Bastian

Your sweet tooth is craving something special this weekend? Bastian has just the treat for you, as it celebrates National S’mores Day. The bakery at the popular Bandra eatery is doling out a wide variety of confections, including cheesecakes and gluten-free smores. This one’s sure to leave you wanting ‘s’more’!

Bastian (Kamal Building, B/1, New, Linking Rd, Bandra W), Mumbai is celebrating S’mores Day on August 10.

MUSIC AND THEATRE

Enjoy a Dance Performance with August Dance Residency at NCPA

Anweshana: In Search Of Excellence

In its 8th edition, this annual event pays tribute to Padma Vibhushan Guru Kelucharan Mohapatra, an exponent of Odissi. The maestro’s institute, Srjan, will perform some of his works, choreographed by his son Ratikant Mohapatra. The second day of the festival includes a film screening on the dancer’s life, as well as a dance workshop.

August Dance Residency will take place at the National Centre for Performing Arts, (NCPA Marg, Nariman Point), Mumbai from August 11-13.

Laugh Out Loud With Go Straight, Take Left in Bengaluru

If you’re looking to dial up the funny this weekend, head to Alliance Francaise for Go Straight, Take Left, a sketch comedy show. Comedians Sumukhi Suresh and Naveen Richard bring in the laughs as they change costumes, characters and scenes in this hilarious show of theatrics.

Go Straight, Take Left is being performed at Alliance Francaise (108, Thimmaiah Road, Vasanth Nagar), Bengaluru on August 11 at 5pm and 8pm.