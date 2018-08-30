Screen + Sound + Stage

Verve Weekend Guide

From an 11-course Omakase meal to an exhibit seeking to answer questions about the human body’s relationship with its surroundings, we give you the lowdown on events that should be on your radar this weekend

ART

Some-body Any-body No-body, Mumbai

What is our body’s co-relation to objects from everyday life? In her second solo exhibition, artist Meenakshi Sengupta attempts to answer this question, using diverse materials like stone, wood, hair, pigments and moving images in her creations. “Drawing on a variety of implements, I dissect my formal training in miniature painting to explore more pictorial and sculptural possibilities concerning the body.” says Sengupta about her show, where she uses the human body as the basis for all her works.

Some-body Any-body No-body is on display at Sakshi Salon (2nd Floor, Grants Building, Colaba), Mumbai from August 31 – September 29.

Bengal To Bombay, Delhi

Jamini Roy 15x41 Tempera on canvas Jamini Roy 15x41 Tempera on canvas

Bringing art and design on a single platform, Tangerine Art Space and The Good Design Studio present an exhibition of artworks by stalwarts Jamini Roy and M F Husain alongside stone creations by Rahul Singhal and silver furniture by Vidit Jain. With tempera works by Roy and Husain’s serigraphs on display, the showcase promises to delight all aficionados.

Bengal To Bombay is on display at The Good Design Studio (F-213 B, Second Floor, Old MB Road, Lado Sarai), New Delhi until September 20.

FOOD

Omakase Experience at The Bistro at The A, Mumbai

Miso To Mochi Miso To Mochi

If you can’t get enough of your sushi and yearn for more tastes from Japan, here’s one table you have to reserve. The A — the networking and business members-only club — in association with husband-wife chef duo Rohan Nanda and Jahan Bloch of The Omakase Kitchen, present an authentic 11-course Japanese meal for the perfect ‘Omakase’ (Japanese for ‘I’ll leave it up to you’) Experience. Savour plates of miso, katsu curry, yakitori and more, and down your meal with helpings of rice wine, a Japanese favourite.

The Omakase meal is on offer at The Bistro at The A (One IndiaBulls, Tower 2A, 8th Floor, Lower Parel), Mumbai on August 31.

Sunday Gourmet Lunch at Oberoi, Bengaluru

Feast till your stomach gives up at this gourmet spread within a garden setting. The Sunday brunch at Oberoi includes platters of cheeses, charcuterie, salads, oysters, mouth-watering desserts, and live stations that offer the best of international cuisine. Select from a wide variety of beverages including champagnes, wines, beers, spirits and innovative cocktails as the perfect accompaniment to your meal.

The Sunday Gourmet Lunch is on offer at Le Jardin, The Oberoi (37-39, MG Road, Yellappa Garden, Yellappa Chetty Layout, Sivanchetti Gardens), Bengaluru until September 30.

MUSIC & THEATRE

Catch guitarist Mohini Dey playing in Bengaluru

One of the world’s youngest bass guitarists, Mohini Dey will take the stage this weekend, accompanied by flautist Ravichandran Kulur with Manjunath N.S on drums. Merging their varied genres of music, these three artistes are sure to get your feet tapping, with guest musicians Gino Banks and Rhythm Shaw adding the perfect beat.

Mohini Dey Feat. Ravichandran Kulur and Manjunath N.S will perform at Windmill Craftworks (331, Road 5B, EPIP Zone, Whitefield), Bengaluru on August 31 and September 1 at 9.30pm.

Laugh out loud with The Relationship Agreement in Mumbai

No one’s ever said that relationships would be easy – and here’s a play that tells you exactly why. This comedy about a girl who makes her boyfriend sign a relationship agreement and the hilarity that follows when parents get into the mix, is sure to appeal to your funny bone.

The Relationship Agreement will be performed at the Royal Opera House (Mathew Road, Opera House, Mama Parmanand Marg), Mumbai on September 2 at 7pm.