Verve Recap: We Pick Five Hindi Film Personalities Who Headlined The Year

A director for whom it’s now all about loving his children, Bollywood divas who have eyed the West and actors who scored big in real or reel… We look back at five silver-screen stars who made headlines in 2017

Anushka Sharma

Undoubtedly, the year ended on a high note for the actor who starred in her real-life version of Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi. In a match that was played out on earth, but one that could have been said to have been made in heaven, Anushka Sharma tied the knot with the Indian captain Virat Kohli in faraway Tuscany in Italy. The Virushka frenzy swept across the world – and we do not think this is an exaggeration as fans of both – and Hindi films and Indian cricket have their faithful followers in almost every nook and corner of the globe – tuned in to the latest development in this love story that saw a fairy tale finale. So, even though Anushka did not burn the celluloid with her offering in 2017 – Jab Harry Met Sejal did not do as well as expected at the box office – the year-ending nuptials – where both the bride and groom wore Sabyasachi Mukherjee – ensured that she remained a top-liner amongst her peers.

Rajkummar Rao

Although his critically acclaimed Newton failed to make the final shortlist at the Oscars, this should not dampen the actor’s spirits. For the year did belong to Rajkummar Rao who not only had the Oscar-nominated film in his acting kitty in 2017, but also showcased his versatility in movies like Trapped and Bareilly Ki Barfi. Today, he sits comfortably with projects opposite Aishwarya (Fanne Khan) and Sonam (Ek Ladki Ko Dekha To Aisa Laga). Last year was indeed an exceptional year for the talented actor who, in every film, effortlessly slipped into the skin of his character. You can say that the reign of Rao has truly begun!

Priyanka Chopra

The Queen of Quantico – and the original desi girl who has gone out and conquered the West – showed us once again why she is a media favourite and a fan’s delight. So, although her Baywatch turned out to be a damp squib – we expect more from you, PC – Chopra managed to make headlines even as she graced umpteen covers. To begin with her couture statement created quite a stir at the Met Gala in New York. Her custom Ralph Lauren trenchcoat triggered many memes and snide remarks but the star took them all in her stride as she sashayed on to global highlights. And when she was trolled for not wearing sanskari attire when she met PM Narendra Modi in Berlin, she hit back at her critics with a picture with her mom, showing off her toned legs. Way to go, we say. And back home, when her Marathi production Ventilator grabbed the National-Award, it was yet another celebratory moment for girl! The many-faceted superstar is a plum favourite for brands – and also for award shows, where her price-per-minute does not deter organisers!

Karan Johar



Although the ‘N’ word – nepotism – was hurled at him by leading lady Kangana Ranaut and his retaliatory jibes at an awards show soon after seemed to be under the belt, the Suitable Boy we all love to love aced the year with a few ‘acts’ of his own. His autobiographical An Unsuitable Boy released early on in the year and swiftly zoomed up to the top of bestseller lists. Cuteness got a new definition with the arrival of his kids – twins Yash and Roohi – into his life and we saw the directorial dad of his Students of the Year melt with affection for the tiny tots. The year saw him being everywhere – on the silver screen, on the radio as an agony uncle and, of course, on television. And his roster of upcoming films – starring newfound talent with old faithfuls – ensures that Dharma Productions continues to churn out dreams on celluloid. After all, it is all about loving your family – and K-Jo’s reel and real life circle grew last year.

Deepika Padukone

One of the highest paid actresses in India, Deepika continues to make headlines with whatever she does. Of course, curiosity continues to rage high about her relationship with Ranveer Singh – and since the two now publicly more than acknowledge each other – the next question on fans lips’ is when will the two tie the knot! The year that saw the Padmavati controversy put a damp squib on an exciting ending to 2017 – the movie should see the light of day soon in 2018 – we put our hands together for the way the actor carried herself through it all. Deepika’s Met Gala outfit was said to be one of the ‘nicest’ there – and reportedly the one that was the most Googled. Deepika’s first project in Hollywood—the action film xXx: Return of Xander Cage made its appearance early on in the year. This screen queen continues to grab eyeballs – whether it is at awards’ shows, her celluloid capers, or just when she is caught by the paparazzi on the prowl.