The Real Reason An Egg Dethroned Kylie Jenner As The Queen Of Instagram

And seven hilarious memes that resulted from it.

On January 4, just as the world was beginning to find its bearings after the New Year revelries, there was a small ripple in the Instagram universe. An anonymous account by the name of world_record_egg posted a picture of a brown-shelled egg with a simple caption ‘Let’s set a world record together and get the most liked post on Instagram. Beating the current world record held by Kylie Jenner (18 million)! We got this.’ If you’re an Instagram junkie, you’d know that this isn’t the strangest account to be activated on Instagram. Users create accounts dedicated to strange objects all the time, say a cactus or a watermelon. Other accounts post entire movie scripts in their bios. One common thread ties each of these accounts together — including wannabe musicians asking people to check out their music by commenting on unrelated posts — their desperate pleas for likes and follows.

As opposed to these fervent requests for patronage, the World Record Egg had only one agenda: to beat Kylie Jenner’s image of her holding Baby Stormi’s infant finger. And we all know that the Internet loves people who don’t try too hard. So the idea wasn’t to make an egg popular, it was meant to defeat the current record that was held by a Hollywood socialite who is universally mocked for being famous due to her family — and everybody knows why the Kardashians earned their fame in the first place. As of today, the image of the egg has garnered around 50 million likes as opposed to Kylie Jenner’s 18 million likes. People promoted the egg on their Insta Stories with surprising vigour with people like Paris Hilton — who used to be best friends with the OG Kardashian — also rooting for it.

Another reason why the egg may have successfully created a new record for Instagram likes is the influencer marketing bubble which is almost on the verge of bursting after enjoying many years in the sun. You see, consumers have now begun to look past the exterior flashiness of a paid post to discern whether it has any veracity to it; whether said influencer is actually using those products or just promoting it for money. To be honest, it’s quite disgruntling to watch influencers — some of whom fit the token description of entitled young brats — procure travel deals and product endorsements because of a following that is mostly paid for. Enter our lord and saviour World Record Egg, a simple entity that doesn’t try to promote anything or earn a quick buck. It’s just an egg standing in front of the Insta Verse asking them to love it.

Although the account owner of the Egg Gang has chosen to remain anonymous as of now, it remains to be seen whether he/she/ze will eventually monetise the page, considering it has already managed to amass an impressive following of 8.5 million followers. I have a feeling the admin is too smart to make a move as predictable and insipid as that besides being aware that the account would lose all clout if it crossed over to the dark side. Sure enough, the admin made a rather cryptic move by posting a second image two days ago, one that was identical to the previous image albeit with a slightly cracked shell. We are not sure what this exactly means; whether it signifies the egg cracking the code to the universe or just waiting to reveal a secret. We also can’t help but wonder if this is some elaborate ploy by aliens to detect intelligent life on earth but if anything, the 10-year-challenge that went viral on Instagram a couple of weeks ago might have already destroyed that prospect.

On a lighter note, here are seven memes that only members of the Egg Gang will appreciate:

If you’re a sloth and you create a masterpiece, are you just a lazy genius?

Distracted boyfriend meme because an egg’s prospects are currently looking a lot better than the youngest Jenner’s.

This Ohio farmer has come a long way since being featured in a campaign by the United States Department of Agriculture.

Replace Hela’s face with Kylie’s and Surtur’s face with an egg and you can start R’egg’naraok all by yourself.

The Momager is shook and while we sympathise with her, it doesn’t surpass our love for the egg.

If Travis can replace Kylie, then Kylie can replace Travis. Stormi, just what are your parents up to?

Kylie thought she had the last word. But did she?